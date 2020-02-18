Multi-billionaire Bezos promises USD 10 billion to help tackle climate change

In the US, the founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has pledged to allocate a funding of USD 10 billion (EUR 9.24) for fighting climate change, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The businessman, described as the world’s richest man, announced the decision on Instagram on Monday, February 17.

«Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet.

I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs – any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world», Bezos wrote adding that the new new Bezos Earth Fund would begin issuing grants this summer.

The American businessman has an estimated net worth of more than USD 130 billion, so the pledge represents almost 8% of his fortune, BBC wrote.