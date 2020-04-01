Multiple of Nature Protection Office’s duties delegated to the State Environment Service
Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM) issued an order on 30 March to delegate multiple duties of the Nature Protection Office (DAP) to the State Environment Service (VVD), according to information from LETA.
In the ministry’s order it is mentioned that DAP has five days to survey all resources to be delegated to VVD so that it is possible to perform the duties outlined in the order, especially in relation to protected nature territories, species and biotopes, as well as issue and annulation of permits, coordination of reports for environment protection.
Monitoring of compliance with the order is delegated to vice-state secretary Elita Turka.
As previously reported, VARAM plans to perform a reform of nature protection institutions.
According to what the ministry’s representatives said on 16 February, a work group formed on 30 January to optimize procedures of different institutions in order to organize use of resources more efficiently and divert them towards primary functions.
The ministry has yet to comment on possible liquidation or merging of any institution after the reform.
LETA has found out that the work group held meetings with Salaspils National Botanical Garden, Latvian Museum of Natural History and Nature Protection Office at the beginning of February.
Saeima committee supports writing off debts left from 2008 crisis
On Wednesday, 1 April, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported during a remote meeting the proposal to allow credit institutions to one-sidedly write off debts for mortgage loans taken prior to the 2008 economic crisis, as reported by Saeima press-service.
Belarus introduces ban on buckwheat exports
Belarusian government has prohibited temporarily the export of buckwheat and other staple foods, state news agency BelTA reported.
Moscow tests app for tracking infected people required to self-isolate
In Moscow, where a lockdown has been in place since the beginning of the week, a new smartphone app is being developed and tested aimed at ensuring that patients with mild symptoms adhere to their contract of self-isolation, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Latvian State Employment Agency received notifications for numerous planned lay-offs
Latvia’s State Employment Agency has received notification about planned lay-offs of 3 258 employees of 19 companies.
1 April onward entry to Jurmala by car will not be allowed without paying 2 euro fee
Wednesday, 1 April, marks the beginning of the the season when entry to Jurmala by car will require a 2 euro fee, as reported by Jurmala City Council.
Estonia looking at mass tests’ option to determine latency of COVID-19
The Estonian government has set itself the goal of mass tests of COVID-19 in the society, its Foreign Minister has revealed as the worst-hit Baltic country is looking at ways to overcome the outbreak, Estonian public broadcaster reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltic. 446 in Latvia, 581 in Lithuania, 779 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 446. Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report 581 cases.
Countries rush to support production of lung ventilators, essential amid pandemic
Governments and medical institutions in the world seek to acquire many lung ventilators that can save lives in severe cases of the COVID-19 disease. France and Israel have made recent announcements in this respect, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Public catering companies to adopt new hygiene requirements as of 1 April
Latvia’s Agriculture Ministry has expanded requirements for public catering and retail trade companies, BNN was told by the ministry.
At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia confirmed infected with COVID-19
At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia have been infected with COVID-19, according to information reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre expert Jurijs Perevoščikovs.
UN Secretary General calls for solidarity seeing pandemic as a global test
UN Secretary General António Guterres has evaluated that the social and economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest test to mankind since World War Two, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Agricultural product price level up 1.5% in Latvia last year
Compared to 2018, price index of agricultural output increased by 1.5 % in 2019, which was mainly due to the 5 % rise in prices of livestock products. Price index of crop products grew by 0.9 %.
Start of inability to cover debts seen in Estonian economy
In Estonian economy hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions, initial indications of payment defaults have been noticed by the risk management firm Creditinfo Eesti, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Labour costs in Latvia considerably below EU and Eurozone average in 2019
Average hourly labour costs in Latvia were EUR 9.9 last year, which is considerably below the average of European Union (EU) and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Tuesday, 31 March.
Youth Song and Dance Celebration in Latvia pushed back to 2021
The XII Latvian School Song and Dance Celebration Committee and Song and Dance Council decided on Tuesday, 31 March, to push back this summer’s youth song and dance celebration to 2021, as Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska confirmed in a press-conference.
Russia sees COVID-19 infection rate jump by 500 in one day
In Russia, the infection rate with COVID-19 has accelerated as authorities registered 500 new cases in one day. Meanwhile, people are getting discharged after recovery in hospitals, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Latvian minister allows face-to-face teaching at schools will not return this year
It is clear remote teaching at Latvia’s schools and vocational education facilities will remain for longer. It is also possible face-to-face teaching will not return at all this season. This means most school children will also likely miss centralized exams, said Latvian Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Electricity price drops to the lowest level of the past seven years
This year there has been a rapid decline of electricity wholesale price in Latvia. Nord Pool price in Latvia’s area reached its historically lowest point in March, according to market data of the Public Utilities Commission.
Riga city executive director Juris Radzevičs temporarily suspended from his post
The head of Riga city municipality’s interim administration Edvīns Balševics has suspended the city’s executive director Juris Radzevičs from his post.
Fuel sales in Estonia down by 30% to 50%
Petrol stations in Estonia have during the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions observed a significant fall in the sales of fuel, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?
Attempts to prolong Aivars Lembergs’ trial still continue. The accused are trying to use the state of emergency in the country as an excuse to cancel hearings. But when asked about the option to organize trials via video conference, the accused say – let the state pay for a computer and internet connection, as they would not use theirs for such a task, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss.
UK urged to extend Brexit transition period; London says: «No»
The European Parliament’s most influential faction has suggested the United Kingdom to prolong its the transition period of its withdrawal from the European Union over the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19, The Guardian reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 398 in Latvia, 533 in Lithuania, 745 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 398. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 533 confirmed cases. The latest data for Estonia points to 715 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.
31 March marks coming into force of new social distance requirements in cafes
Latvia’s Economy Ministry has developed social distancing requirements in public catering places. The new requirements will come to force Tuesday, 31 March, the ministry reports.
