Multiple of Nature Protection Office’s duties delegated to the State Environment Service

Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM) issued an order on 30 March to delegate multiple duties of the Nature Protection Office (DAP) to the State Environment Service (VVD), according to information from LETA.

In the ministry’s order it is mentioned that DAP has five days to survey all resources to be delegated to VVD so that it is possible to perform the duties outlined in the order, especially in relation to protected nature territories, species and biotopes, as well as issue and annulation of permits, coordination of reports for environment protection.

Monitoring of compliance with the order is delegated to vice-state secretary Elita Turka.

As previously reported, VARAM plans to perform a reform of nature protection institutions.

According to what the ministry’s representatives said on 16 February, a work group formed on 30 January to optimize procedures of different institutions in order to organize use of resources more efficiently and divert them towards primary functions.

The ministry has yet to comment on possible liquidation or merging of any institution after the reform.

LETA has found out that the work group held meetings with Salaspils National Botanical Garden, Latvian Museum of Natural History and Nature Protection Office at the beginning of February.