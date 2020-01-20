National Alliance wants pre-election promotion carried out only in state language in Latvia

On Monday, 20 January, at the meeting of the Coalition Council the National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland/LNNK» (NA) will ask participated in the meeting to discuss amendments to the Pre-election Campaign Law that propose limiting pre-election promotion to state language only.

These amendments will establish that pre-election promotional materials published in magazines and newspapers applied with restrictions outlined in regulations are allowed to be in state language only, says the party’s representative Kristaps Gulbis.

Changes to the law would apply to publication of promotional materials on public television and radio, commercial television and radio, regional and national level newspapers and magazines, internet and public locations (regardless of ownership). Breach of the rules would be punishable with administrative penalty.

According to NA, the proposed amendments are in line with the first sentence of Section 4 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia, which states that Latvian is the country’s state language. The proposed changes meet the Constitution’s preamble and what is stated therein «Loyalty to Latvia, the Latvian language as the only official language […]».

Amendments will expand the use of Latvian language as the state language in relation to pre-election promotion prior to Saeima, municipal or European Parliament elections, as well as prior to referendums and legislative initiatives, the party stresses.

«It is unacceptable to have the two-language policy started by USSR remain 30 years after restoration of independence,»

comments NA chairman Raivis Dzinters and reminds that society had demonstrated support to a single state language – Latvian language – in the 2012 referendum.

Read also: Ruling coalition in Latvia supports full transition to state language in education

«NA’s proposal for pre-election promotion in state language is a matter of our nation’s dignity,» says Dzintars.

Dzintars stresses that in relation to pre-election promotion it is about vote-worthy Latvian citizens, who should have no problems with understanding Latvian language.