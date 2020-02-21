National Electronic Mass Media Council agrees on members’ duties

Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP), following the election of two new council members, has agreed on duties of members, as confirmed by newly-elected NEPLP members in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

NEPLP member Ieva Kalderauska reports she will be responsible for supervising LTV and a sector that has not been supervised all that well so far – services on demand. She will also take part in monitoring of LTV and Latvijas Radio joint projects, such as lsm.lv.

NEPLP member Jānis Eglītis said he will be responsible for Latvijas Radio. His responsibility will also include commercial television and lsm.lv, stressing also that the council’s decisions are approved in cooperation with all council members.

As previously reported, on 13 February Latvia’s Saeima approved journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis as new members of NEPLP. Kalderauska received support from 73 Saeima deputies and Eglītis received support from 70 parliamentarians.

Council members supervise LTV and Latvijas Radio and their joint projects, perform inter-institutional cooperation, development of amendment projects, as well as monitoring of on demand cable television and electronic mass media service following requests.