National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively

On 4 February – the World Cancer Day – Latvian National Health Service (NVD) urges residents to take their health seriously and use state-funded cancer screening options more actively.

Last year’s data shows that cervical and breast cancer screening was used by a little over 40% of women who had received notifications regarding availability of state-funded cancer screening. Intestinal cancer screening option was used by only 11% of the target audience, which is men and women aged 50 to 74 years.

NVD reminds that regular cancer screening is very important because early cancer stages often show no symptoms at all. Regular cancer screening helps uncover cancer in its early stages and commence treatment in advance if necessary.

Since 2009 Latvia has adopted a state-funded cancer screening programme. This programme includes the following procedures:

Cervical cancer screening once every three years for women aged 25 to 70 years;

Breast mammography screening once every two years for women aged 50 to 69 years;

Intestinal cancer screening once every year (as family doctor) for residents aged 50 to 74 years.

As previously reported, from 1 October 2019, a new test has been available for state-funded intestinal cancer screening. This test helps diagnose intestinal diseases, including intestinal cancer before symptoms show. The new method is not only more accurate but also friendlier and more convenient for patients – patients are not required to undergo a special diet before undergoing the procedure.

Colon and rectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in Latvia. Only in 32% of all cases is it diagnosed in their early stage. In nine months of 2019, a little more than 70 000 residents or 11% in the age of 50 to 74 years had undergone intestinal cancer screenings. Test results turned out positive for only 2.6% last year.

NVD invites residents to not be shy and speak with their family doctors about such delicate topics like intestinal health, because only regular screenings can help uncover diseases and commence treatment early.