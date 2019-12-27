National Heritage Board to request restoration of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain

The National Heritage Board (NKMP) plans to ask Riga City Council’s Housing and Environment Department to restore the basin of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain in accordance with historic images, says the board’s representative Alma Kaurāte.

«Restoration of the historic monument was originally performed without following requirements of the regulations, and the work was not coordinated with the National Heritage Board. Inspectors will request restoration of the basin of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain in accordance with the historic look,» said Kaurāte.

NKMP Riga regional office head Jānis Asaris says restoration of the basin of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain using white and blue tiles can be considered amateur work. In summer, when Riga regional office’s inspectors performed surveying work, it was planned to perform only hydro-isolation repairs.

«When inspectors performed surveying work, the basin still had its original look. We will request Riga City Council’s Housing and Environment Department to reveal who is responsible for the basin’s current state,» said Asaris.

Asaris says he does not understand why the historic look was changed. Nothing suggested any plans to replace the basin’s surface in summer.

«Because it was planned to repair technical parts underneath the fountain, inspectors had surveyed the fountain itself. The board does not provide permits for repairs, because they might come up unexpectedly at any moment. However, replacement of the look and other visual design changes were not coordinated with the board,» said Asaris.

He stressed that restoration work in relation to the sculptural fountains has to be coordinated with the board. Additionally, all work performed around the group of fountains also needs to be coordinated.