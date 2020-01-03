NATO Baltic States air space patrol mission reduced to eight fighter jets

The NATO Baltic States air space patrol mission has been reduced from 12 to eight fighter jets as of 2020.

In the next four months, the air space patrol mission will be performed by four Belgian fighter jets operating from Šiauliai Lithuania Air Force Base and four Polish fighter jets operating from Emari Estonian Air Force Base.

From April to September 2019 there were 13 fighter jets from NATO member states performing air patrol. From September 2019 to January 2020 patrol mission was performed by 12 fighter jets.

NATO member states have performed air space patrol mission in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia since March 2004, when the Baltic States were first welcomed to the alliance. Until 2014 air space patrol mission was performed by four fighter jets operating from Šiauliai Lithuania Air Force Base, but after Russia’s annexation of Crimea the number of fighter jets was increased in accordance with the alliance’s programme to enhance the region’s security. Since then the support mission has been performed from Emari Air Force Base in Estonia.

«This dislocation affirms NATO’s collective commitment to deter any potential threats and protect the air space of NATO allies. Other member states would benefit from training together with other Baltic air force groups and other allied units stationed here,» BNS was told by a unanimous NATO official.

«As usual, the air patrol mission in the Baltic States will be performed with two units prepared to protect Baltic air space 24/7,» said the alliance’s representative.

Lithuanian Defence Ministry’s representative Asta Galdikaitė told BNS «the decision regarding NATO Baltic States air patrol mission’s contingent is made by the Allied Forces Supreme Command in Europe».

«We want to stress that NATO’s Baltic air space patrol mission remains strong – Polish Air Forces will take part in it from Estonia’s Emari Air Force Base,» adds Asta Galdikaitė.

Latvian Defence Ministry’s representative Kaspars Galkins claims that in spite of the smaller number of fighter jets the Baltic air space patrol mission remains strong.

Because this is a peace time mission, the number of participating aircraft is sufficient for the mission, said Galkins. Should the situation deteriorate, however, it is possible the number of jets may increase, he added.