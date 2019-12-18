NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones

Military alliance NATO will be delivered this week its second Global Hawk drone as part of its long-term attempts to boost surveillance capabilities with intelligence data expected to be available to all NATO members.

Belgian news portal EurActiv reports quoting NATO officials that the alliance aims to have all five unmanned aircraft of its USD 1.5 billion (EUR 1.35 billion) surveillance system operational in 2022.

«It’s been a very, very long road,» commented Brigadier General Volker Samanns, a senior manager at the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) drone system, which was first suggested three decades ago and was scheduled to work from 2017.

All 29 NATO member states would have access to the intelligence the powerful surveillance drones generate that could include information missile sites in Russia, militant activity in the Middle East or pirates off the coast of Africa, EurActiv wrote.