Nausėda in Auschwitz: «We must identify the hate-inciting forces»

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the notorious death camp, where pointed to the need to « identify the hate-inciting forces», who can lead to devastating consequences.

The office of the Lithuanian President reports that the ceremony held in tribute to the victims was attended by state and international organization-leaders, including leaders of 50 countries, members of royalty, representatives of governments as well as ambassadors.

«I came to Poland to pay tribute to the millions of Jews who lost their lives in the Holocaust during World War II. I also came to bow in memory of more than two hundred thousand of my countrymen. It is the tragedy of the whole world, and of Lithuania.

We cannot revive the innocent victims. We cannot ease the pain of those who lost their loved ones. The only thing we can do is to keep their memory alive and search for historical truth,» stated the President.

The Nausėda also pointed out that that the occupation of countries by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union resulted in devastating consequences: states were destroyed, public structures were demolished, communities were set against each other, and their drive for revenge, hatred and aggression was fuelled.

«We must never allow this to happen again, we must identify the hate-inciting forces,» stated the President, according to his office.

Nausėda’s representatives wrote that founded in the Nazi Germany-occupied territory of Poland, Auschwitz was the largest concentration and extermination camp. During 1940-1945 about 1.5 million people of different nationalities were killed there. The remaining survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp were freed on January 27, 1945.