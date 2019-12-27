Nausėda invites fellow Lithuanians to smile and be open in 2020

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has in his holiday greetings wished to Lithuanians to be open and helpful to strangers.

According to greetings published on the website of the Chancery of the Lithuanian President, Nausėda, accompanied by Lithuanian first lady Diana Nausėdienė, has said that at Christmas «all of us – big and small, strong and weak – stand together with an ever-growing sense of what is eternal and infinite».

«Let us carry this feeling throughout 2020. Let us look at strangers and see them as kin, let us smile at those who are sad, let us extend a helping hand to those who are down, and let us offer hope to those who have lost it,»

the Lithuanian President urged.