Nausėda wishes Lithuanians to «work together for justice and better life»

In the New Year’s address to the people of Lithuania, President Gitanas Nausėda has called for unity, greater trust and the work for the common good of all people.

In the address made on New Year’s Eve and published on the President’s web site, Nausėda stated: «We will be soon celebrating the 30th anniversary of Lithuania’s reestablished independence.

So let us salute our achievements and look ahead at the future with hope and enthusiasm».

The recipe to make hopes come true, according to the Lithuanian President is «to stand shoulder to shoulder, have more trust in each other and work together for justice and better life.»

Need for common ground

«Let us foster respect, transcend narrow self-interests and find agreement because the nation needs it. Only this will allow us to build a comfortable home for all of us and our children in Lithuania», encouraged the Lithuanian President.

Nausėda ended his short speech, by wishing: «May the coming year inspire us to work towards the common good of all people! Happy New Year!»