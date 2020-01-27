NBA star Bryant’s helicopter flew in poor weather conditions

The U.S. helicopter crash, which took the lives of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, took place in conditions that the local police considered too dangerous for flying.

American news agency Associated Press reports that the Sunday, January 27, crash in the U.S. state of California fell with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed all aboard.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department grounded their helicopters due to fog.

The 41-year-old Bryant, who died with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of the basketball’s most popular and successful players in the U.S. and abroad and the face of the 16-time NBA champion team the Los Angeles Lakers, AP reports.