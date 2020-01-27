NBA star Bryant’s helicopter flew in poor weather conditions
The U.S. helicopter crash, which took the lives of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, took place in conditions that the local police considered too dangerous for flying.
American news agency Associated Press reports that the Sunday, January 27, crash in the U.S. state of California fell with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed all aboard.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department grounded their helicopters due to fog.
The 41-year-old Bryant, who died with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of the basketball’s most popular and successful players in the U.S. and abroad and the face of the 16-time NBA champion team the Los Angeles Lakers, AP reports.
Swedbank: 27% of Latvian residents believe they are aware of tax benefits
Only every fourth Latvian resident believes they are fully aware of taxes and benefits applied to their wage, according to results of a study performed by Swedbank Institute of Finances.
On Auschwitz liberation anniversary, calls for memory of victims, survivors
In the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where 1.1 million people have been exterminated, a memorial event was held on Monday, January 27, to honour the camp’s liberation and its survivors.
Court maintains KNAB decision on Dienas Bizness’ penalty over hidden campaigning in force
Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has decided to maintain the decision made by Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau in relation to penalizing LLC Dienas Bizness for hidden political campaigning prior to 13th Saeima unchanged, as LTV was told by the court, writes public media portal lsm.lv.
Baltic Express: transit situation would benefit from a change of Latvian Railway’s policy
It is possible to reduce the freight volume decline in Latvia by rapidly and significantly reducing Latvian Railway’s service prices, which is possible by improving the cost effectiveness of LDz operations, says Baltic Express board chairman Māris Bremze.
Minister: the state may have to invest in port terminals to secure freights
It is possible state should invest in port terminals to secure, for example, freights from Belarus, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma, commenting on potential cooperation with Belarus in transportation of oil products.
In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800
In China, the number of people, who have been killed by a serious outbreak of anew coronavirus have reached 81. The number virus cases, however, is much higher – 2 827.
Life in UK after Brexit day to stay the same for transition months
The United Kingdom will on Friday, January 31, begin its way out of the European Union. For the 11-month transition period, everyday is expected to stay the same as as British government negotiates an agreement on future relations with the bloc.
Officials avoid giving a clear answer in regards to state grants for Latvian Railway
State officials avoid giving a clear answer as whether or not Latvian Railway could end up in a situation when the company may require state budget assistance, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.
Economic Police may investigate Olainfarm’s council’s operations during Rebenoks’ term
Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit may have commenced a criminal process over operations of pharmaceutical company Olainfarm’s council for the time when Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were in charge of it, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rich with precipitation in last days of January
Weather in Latvia will be dictated by several cyclones this week. This means rain, snow and wet snow. Wind will draw in from the south, making it so that air temperature at the end of January remains uncharacteristically high for the winter month, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology.
After Turkey earthquake, 45 people saved from rubble
Rescue workers in Turkey are starting to reduce the scale of their efforts to find survivors after an earthquake on Friday, January 27, took the lives of 36 people.
VDD official: no new office would mean slowing the service’s development
Not constructing a new office building for the Latvian State Security Service on the chosen territory in Teika – the former cycling track Marss – would delay the service’s development, VDD vice-chief Ēriks Cinkuss told Latvijas Radio on Monday, 27 January.
Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited
In Lithuania, the top news stories were Transport Minister being found guilty over the violation of law, President Nausėda inviting Poland’s Pekao bank to Lithuania and Vilnius launching its ecological initiative.
BNN summary of the week: Moneyval report. Scandal over VDD building. Žagars and Kairišs at the helm of Dailes theatre
It seems the repair efforts for Latvia’s financial market have paid off. Moneyval published its report this week, which concludes Latvia has successfully completed recommendations for tidying its finance sector. There are still areas in need of improving, but there is room for hope Latvia will not be grey-listed.
Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million
In order to implement infrastructure development projects along Rail Baltica line in Riga, it will be necessary to secure investments up to EUR 350 million in the next ten-year period, as reported by Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs.
Olainfarm shareholders fail to convene due to lack of quorum
Because of the lack of quorum, the extraordinary meeting of Olainfarm shareholders originally scheduled for Friday, 24 January, did not take place. It was planned to discuss changes to the company council during this meeting, as reported by the company’s representative Ieva Lapiņa-Ennīte.
EY: investors more optimistic about Latvia’s economic competitiveness
Last year, investors’ opinion of the competitiveness of Latvia’s economy improved for nearly all indexes, as reported by EY Latvija representatives.
Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer
Three Russian citizens have been charged by Bulgaria over the attempted murder of an arms producer and another two Bulgarians using a poison. One survivor believes there is a link with the poisoning of the Skripals in the United Kingdom.
Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye
In spite of sanctions imposed by USA, Ventspils City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020, which came to be under absolute influence from Aivars Lembergs, on Thursday, 23 January, BNN was told by opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.
Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
Estonian government ministers have proposed harsher sanctions for drunk driving. Their initiative comes after three people got killed in a crash, where a heavily intoxicated driver was involved.
Latvian residents trust National Armed Forces the most and the Saeima the least
Latvia’s residents trust the country’s National Armed Forces and the president the most and the Saeima the least, according to the survey performed by Latvian National Security Academy’s Security and Strategic Research Centre.
In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place
The Chinese outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus has reached the death toll of 26 people, meanwhile, authorities are trying to keep it from spreading introducing transport movement limitations in at least 10 cities.
Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret
Although some media have mentioned different amounts of money the construction of a new office for the State Security Service at the location of former Marss cycling track may cost, the service reports that this information is considered a state secret.
Kariņš: Latvia is no longer the younger brother – our country’s voice is heard
Latvia is no longer the younger brother on the international arena – our country is heard and its opinion is taken seriously, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš at annual foreign policy debates on Thursday, 23 January.
