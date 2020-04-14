Need to cut up to 1 000 ha of forest seen in Estonia over bark beetles

In Estonia, the spread of bark beetle in forests has been cited by the state forest management company RMK as the reason for the need to cut up to 1 000 hectares of forest, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

RMK informed that to limit the spread of bark beetles, up to a thousand hectares of the damaged forest should be additionally removed in 2020 and 200,000 cubic meters of wood should be processed quickly.

The company said that it generally does not clear-cut forests that have been damaged by the bark beetles, but only in rare cases and with the backing of the Estonian Environmental Board.

The largest forests found by the state forest company as damaged are located in Southern Estonia, the area of the 2016 storm from Võru and Valga to Tartu, the second largest hearth is in Järva County and Lääne-Virumaa Pandivere, ERR reports.