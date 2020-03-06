NEPLP: First Baltic Channel should include Latvian news

Content creators and owner of television channel First Baltic Channel (PBK) LLC Baltic Media Alliance (BMA) have to provide a specific volume of Latvian news, stresses National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP), reacting to information about a possible closure of PBK news service and termination of local content creation.

NEPLP stresses that the permit issued to PBK mentioned a minimal volume of news reports, which have to reach 5% of total broadcasting time or more than eight hours a week. «It is important for PBK viewers to be provided with a volume of Latvian news as outlined in the permit. Otherwise NEPLP will have to step in,» explains NEPLP member Patriks Grīva.

NEPLP chairman Ivars Āboliņš explains the programmes that do not comply with aforementioned requirements may be punished and possibly even shut down.

NEPLP also reminds that the beneficial owner inspection procedure for PBK has commenced. Last year, Latvia’s State Security Service (VDD) commenced a criminal procedure over breach of EU sanctions by a group of people following a prior agreement.

From 20 March onward BMA will no longer produce content locally. This decision will effectively put an end to multiple programmes on PBK.

The company reported that ‘with disproportionate economic pressure from state and law enforcement institutions towards media group companies,’ including the third largest commercial television channel in Latvia – PBK, media group management was forced to cease local content creation. This includes everyday news programme Latvian Time. Additionally the channel will no longer provide other local programmes, such as Behind the Scenes and Five kopeykas, as well as Estonian News.

The company notes that Latvian Time is produced using money of the media group and provides Russian-speaking audience with news about developments in Latvia. In 2019 Latvian Time audience was 96 000 people.

BMA group marketing head Sindija Frīdenberga says all changes will only affect the company’s own produced content.

LLC PBK was registered in 2002 with base capital of EUR 49 980, according to information from Firmas.lv. In 2019 the company’s turnover was EUR 2.87 million and profits was ER 648 062. PBK’s sole owner is Baltic Media Alliance. Firmas.lv data shows BMA was registered in 2007 with base capital of EUR 3.58 million. It turnover in 2018 was EUR 13.765 million and profits EUR 3.188 million.

Latvian citizen Oļegs Solodovs owns 50% of shares, the other 50% are owned by Russian citizen Aleksejs Pļasunovs. Solodovs has been BMA board chairman since 2007. Pļasunovs is also a board member.

BMA includes PBK, advertisement agency First Baltic Music Channel and Baltic Media Advertisement, advertisement and media agency Ren TV Baltic, television channel distributor Tem LV and Print Media publishing house, as well as newspapers MK Latvija and MK Estonia and their internet websites.