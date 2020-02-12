NEPLP may be allowed to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media

It is necessary to set specific criteria based on which it will be possible to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media. This is a matter of state security, said Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee chairman Artuss Kaimiņš, stressing that it is important to think about the ways individuals are able to legalize their content in Latvia’s information space.

During the Tuesday, 11 February, meeting of the Human Rights Committee members conceptually supported amendments to the Electronic Mass Media Law, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

Amendments reviewed during the committee’s meeting provide for when assessing information regarding beneficial owners, the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) will have to keep in mind multiple criteria. For example, it will be necessary to check if beneficial owners put at risk state security, public order or if they work in an anti-government or criminal organization. On top of that, NEPLP will have to take into account if beneficial owners are applied with international or national sanctions, as well as check any crimes against humanity, peace, war crimes, genocide, crimes related to terrorism or crimes committed against the state.

The legislative draft states that, considering information available to NEPLP, as well as reports from competent institutions in regards to beneficial owners, the council will be able to decide on revoking licenses or put on hold broadcasting rights.

Currently the law does not outline any beneficial owner performance assessment criteria. NEPLP will also have the authority to assess aforementioned risks, as explained in the annotation to the legislative draft.

After the meeting, Kaimiņš said it will be necessary to discuss similar restrictions on the internet. He also said Latvian media should be protected like state territory.

It is also planned to set so that it will not be allowed to include invitations in programmes and broadcasts that put at risk state security, public order or security, as well as public promotion of terrorism, public calls for terrorism or publication of materials that promote terrorism. The same requirement will apply to content that puts at risk public health or creates serious or risks.

The committee also discussed President Egils Levits’ proposal to have at least 80% of included content to have been produced in one of the official languages of the EU or European Economic Zone member states.

Read also: Exclusive | Kaimiņš: this will be the last national media council in Latvia’s history

«Channels that broadcast the Kremlin’s narrative, should not be accessible in the base packages of cable operators and other television service providers,» said Kaimiņš in support of the president’s proposal.

Before changes can come to force they have to be viewed by the Saeima in three readings.