NEPLP wants 1.6 million euros for media to overcome COVID-19 crisis in Latvia

The National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) has prepared historically the largest state support programme for electronic TV and radio to ensure uninterrupted production of domestic content and broadcasts during COVID-19 crisis. The volume of support is estimated at 1.6 million euros, as reported by NEPLP.

It is expected that the programme together with the report on the critical situation in the media industry will be submitted to Culture Ministry and then the Cabinet of Ministers.

«NEPLP has prepared a plan to stabilize the COVID-19 crisis, which provides for financing commercial radio and TV during the state of emergency and guaranteeing society remains able to access quality and varied information, including news and favourite radio programmes,» as reported by NEPLP member Jānis Eglītis, stressing the programme will allow media retain journalists, show hosts and other content creators, ensuring social guarantees for them during the crisis and preserving fair game rules for the industry once the crisis is over.

NEPLP reminds the media sector is on a brink of collapse, considering the rapid drop of revenue from advertisements.

For some commercial radio and TV outlets revenue from advertisements declined by upwards of 80% in April. The average revenue from advertisements on average in the industry has declined by half.

Some radio stations have already started lay-offs of employees, NEPLP notes.

Commercial electronic mass media are eligible for funding worth approximately 1.6 million euros for the duration of the state of emergency, the media council notes. The majority of this funding is divided among TV and radio news, research and entertainment, as well as culture shows. Emphasis will be put on compensating the costs of employing journalists and other content creators.

Additionally, it is planned to relieve commercial media from broadcasting related costs that exceed EUR 200 000 for the duration of the state of emergency.

Once the plan has been approved and the tender for support of commercial media has been announced, NEPLP will prepare a request to stabilize the situation in public media, without which security of Latvian information space is unimaginable, the media council notes.

According to estimates from LTV and Latvijas Radio, public media sector’s losses from the decline of revenue from advertisements may reach 1.4 million euros this year, as reported by NEPLP.