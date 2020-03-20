Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe

American film and series streaming company Netflix has agreed in talks with the EU to reduce its streaming bitrate to free space for data traffic as people are increasingly working from home, The Guardian reports.

Netflix has agreed to slow down the speed at which it delivers shows to subscribers to reduce its traffic across Europe by 25%. The measure may affect picture quality for some viewers has been agreed in a deal with the EU to ensure that broadband networks perform adequately as millions of people confined to their homes go online.

Netflix chief executive officer Reed Hastings agreed to reduce the bit rate at which it delivers programming, which determines the size and quality of video and audio files, across Europe for 30 days. Netflix has 51 million users across Europe, The Guardian reports.