Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe
American film and series streaming company Netflix has agreed in talks with the EU to reduce its streaming bitrate to free space for data traffic as people are increasingly working from home, The Guardian reports.
Netflix has agreed to slow down the speed at which it delivers shows to subscribers to reduce its traffic across Europe by 25%. The measure may affect picture quality for some viewers has been agreed in a deal with the EU to ensure that broadband networks perform adequately as millions of people confined to their homes go online.
Netflix chief executive officer Reed Hastings agreed to reduce the bit rate at which it delivers programming, which determines the size and quality of video and audio files, across Europe for 30 days. Netflix has 51 million users across Europe, The Guardian reports.
Total number of Covid-19 victims exceeds 10 000 in the world
The total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 coronavirus around the world has exceeded 10 000, according to data compiled by AFP.
Saeima’s Budget Committee supports postponing snap elections in Riga until June
On Friday, 20 March, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee supported in the first reading the proposal to postpone snap elections in Riga until 6 June, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.
Industrial producer prices in Latvia down 1.9% in February
Compared to January, in February 2020 the level of producer prices in Latvian industry fell by 0.3 %. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.2 %, but prices of exported products – by 0.4 %.
Finland bans Estonian guest workers from migrating to jobs in Finland
The Finnish government has temporarily banned workers from Estonia from commuting to work in the Nordic country, which has more cases of the COVID-19 disease than the Baltic state, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reports.
Latvian authorities dismantle cocaine-smuggling criminal group
This month the State Revenue Service’s Tax and Customs Police successfully apprehended an organized group of people laundering money gained for narcotics contraband, as confirmed by VID.
Russia lifts all sanctions on imports of essential goods
The Russian government has announced the lifting of all its restrictions for imports of essential goods for one month from Friday, March 20, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
Infection rates in Baltics. 111 in Latvia, 48 in Lithuania, 283 in Estonia
In Latvia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has exceeded one hundred, reaching a total of 111 confirmed infection cases. Lithuania’s Healthcare Ministry reports 48 confirmed cases.
State support for Covid-19 damage reduction reaches more than two billion euros in Latvia
Latvia’s state support to reduce the negative effects caused by the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 has reached more than two billion euros, says Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.
Covid-19 crisis has disrupted at least 1 600 culture and entertainment events in Latvia
The spread of the new coronavirus in Latvia and the state of emergency that followed after has disrupted at least 1 600 entertainment and culture events, according to estimates from Latvia’s Culture Ministry.
Sweden’s Swedbank receives a fine of EUR 360 million
Sweden’s Swedbank has been applied with a fine of EUR 360 million for problems with its internal control system and management, as reported by the bank.
COVID-19 takes more lives in Italy than in China
In Italy, the number of lethal cases of COVID-19 has exceeded the official death toll of China from the disease, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvia pushes law on support to prevent Covid-19 damages; state to pay idleness benefits
On Thursday, 19 March, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported Finance Ministry’s developed legislative draft on threats to the state and measures to prevent the damages from Covid-19 and to limit its spread. The law outlines a wide range of state support measures. This includes paying idleness benefits to employed people.
Russia reports first death from Covid-19
On Thursday, 19 March, Russian authorities reported the first case of death from Covid-19.
Potential coronavirus medicine fails to prevent Covid-19-indused heavy pneumonia
Medical tests of an anti-virus medicine potentially accessible in Latvia revealed it does not help with heavy pneumonia cases, as Healthcare Ministry’s chief infectology specialist Uga Dumpis wrote on Twitter.
Latvian government compiles all support measures for Covid-19-related damages in one law
Latvia’s government has developed a unified legislative draft about threats to the state and prevention of consequences from coronavirus Covid-19, as reported by Finance Ministry.
Lithuania takes heavy hit from COVID-19, although the patient toll is least in the Baltics
The nasty novel virus, known as COVID-19, has wreaked havoc across various Lithuanian industries, although the toll of the Lithuanians infected with the coronavirus, at 36 as of Thursday afternoon, is relatively modest to what Latvia and especially Estonia, the other two Baltic neighbours are seeing.
Estonia requires quarantined homes to dispose of waste in safe manner
The Estonian Environment Ministry has stated that household waste from homes under quarantine due to COVID-19 infections have to be disposed of in a sealed bag, effectively halting the sorting of waste in affected households, ERR reports.
Churches to open up again under strict conditions
Churches in Latvia will not be closed for individual visitors as long as the number of simultaneous visitors does not exceed 50, according to Latvian Justice Ministry’s and religious organizations’ agreement, as confirmed by the ministry’s representative Lana Mauliņa.
Situation with Covid-19 stable in Latvia, but it may «quiet before the storm»
The situation with coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia is stable now, but it may be only «quiet before the storm», said the head doctor of Latvia’s Infectology Centre Baiba Rozentāle in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 March.
ECB to stabilise eurozone economy with EUR 750 billion programme
The European Central Bank has unveiled on Thursday, March 19, a quantitative easing programme worth 750 billion euros, protect eurozone economies, including the Baltics, from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Coronavirus infection rates in Baltics. 86 in Latvia and 34 in Lithuania
The total number of Covid-19 coronavirus infection cases in Latvia has reached 86. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 34 infection cases.
China calls Japanese flue drug effective in treatment of COVID-19
In China, the treatment of the patients of COVID-19 with a Japan-made flue drug favipiravir has been effective, according to an official of the Chinese Science and Technology Ministry, as reported by The Guardian.
airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Larnaca to Riga
Following a request from the Republic of Latvia Foreign Affairs Ministry and with permission from Transport Ministry, Latvian national airBaltic airline will carry out a flight from Larnaca to Riga, as confirmed by the company’s representative Alise Briede.
Influenza epidemic ends in Latvia
Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre reports the end of the influenza epidemic as of 19 March. SPKC Influenza and Acute Upper Respiratory Infections monitoring data shows that in the past two weeks the number of patients clinically diagnosed with influenza has not exceeded 100 cases per 100 000 residents.
In Italy, number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 35 000
In Italy – the second worst-affected country by COVID-19 after China – the number of infections has exceeded 35 000, according to the British public broadcaster BBC.
Newest comments
-
T @ 2020-03-20 07:42:18
Maybe you haven 't heard yrt but there's one more virus of slight consern. It's callef COVID-19
-
Kristine @ 2020-03-15 21:59:27
As of today, all bus schedules are running as normal. However, with much less airport traffic, it's possible it could change for some routes including bus 22. You can find out more on Riga Satiksme's website.
-
MICHAEL GREHAN @ 2020-03-15 13:11:16
I have booked a flight to Riga for Tues 24 March is The 22 Bus from Airport Cancelled ?
-
Norway @ 2020-03-15 08:37:42
But the rightfull and trusted Latvian political people wich are full of corruption is a better choice.... In Putin we have a leader ho work for his citizent but in Latvia most of the leaders are to buzzi to fill there own pocked with black money. When is corruption in latvia going to end?? When is Latvian political people going to work for latvian people and not for them self. Even President of Latvia is not choosen by the Latvian people. Is that demokratic??? Work for lativa insted of look to what adder country do.
-
@ 2020-03-14 23:34:47