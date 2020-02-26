New chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia to focus on keeping works on schedule

In the Estonian state company Rail Baltic Estonia, the post of the chairman will be taken up by Tõnu Grünberg, who has been tasked with keeping construction works on schedule and ensuring continued funding, ERR reports.

Rail Baltic Estonia works in favour of the interests of the Estonian state in the joint company of the Baltic States, RB Rail AS, by administering the development and building of the high-speed railway on the territory of Estonia, ERR reports.

«My first priority is to make sure the construction activities stay on schedule and thereby ensure funding for the post-project periods. And to ensure the smooth running of the organization,» said Grünberg, who has served in executive posts in companies part of the mobile communications company group Telia.

Chairman of the Board of Rail Baltic Estonia André Küüsvek added that speeding up the project implementation was key. According to him, Grünberg’s task is to accelerate the project, ensure greater integration in management and to arrive at a high-quality and environmentally friendly rail connection from Estonia to Europe.