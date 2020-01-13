bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 13.01.2020 | Name days: Harijs, Aira, Ārijs, Āris
LatviaLatvia

New Rīgas satiksme board approved on last year’s last work day

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 13, 2020

Riga, board, council, management, approval, Artis Druvinieks, Druvis Kleins, For Riga, HarmonyMultiple decisions were made in the final days of 2019. These decisions had shaken up the already fragile coalition in Riga City Council. It is not only that the previously excluded candidates were appointed to Rīgas satiksme’s board, an opportunity was also rapidly used by the tenants of Riga Central Market. Harmony deputies together with For Riga! bloc are also dissatisfied with Mayor Oļegs Burovs and want him out, Nekā personīga programme reports.

All this is happening in a time when it will soon be necessary to approve the budget and the city council may have a shortage of votes again, the programme reports. «Developments are largely depended on Burovs’ party Honour to Serve Riga, which is set to gather for a faction and board meeting on Monday, 13 January.»

Opposition deputy Druvis Kleins (For Riga! bloc) decided to support Burovs’ coalition in exchange for vice-mayor seat and the right to supervise public transport company Rīgas satiksme (RS). On the first day in his new post, Kleins replace representatives of the company’s council, directly influencing the board members selection process. Kleins’ approved representatives work in the nomination committee that restored in the first stage the candidates that were previously excluded over reputation risks. This includes the lawyer involved in the company’s previous scandals – Elīna Epalte-Drulle, NP reminds.

The programme also notes that a year ago the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) had performed a search in her home and office. She is also a witness in a criminal case. Although KNAB’s performed search at RS Administrative Resources Management director Epalte-Drulle’s office was a well-known fact, Kleins’ appointed council members had no doubts about her reputation, NP notes.

In a conversation with NP, RS council and nomination committee member Natālija Moškeviča does not believe there are any reputation risks for Epalte-Drulle: «They are not affected by any press publications about searches. On top of that, I have not read anywhere those searches have any relation to RS.»

Another candidate reinstated for evaluation was Emīls Jakrins, who previously worked together with Bemhens in the board of RS. He also stepped down after Bemhens’ arrest. Jakrins was also in charge of the Transport Department, where Moškeviča works.

«The new board of RS, included Epalte-Drulle and Jakrins, was approved on the last work day of 2019 half an hour prior to the end of the work day.»

«The composition process of the new board is considered by RS shareholder Juris Radzevičs as, possibly, dishonest. He is currently in charge of all of Riga municipality’s owned companies, because the law changed as of 1 January. Radzevičs is unable to directly dismiss the board, but he can add changes to the council,» NP notes.

The programme also notes that Radzevičs has evidence that minutes of meetings of the nomination committee were corrected after New Year’s to justify changes during the selection process. Questions about that have been asked to council chairman Rolands Klincis. NP has information that Monday may be Klincis’ last work day in his position. Indifference and negligence within RS has troubled its largest creditor. Although the EUR 100 million lender SEB Bank had asked the municipality to inform them about planned changes to RS management to learn of those people’s reputation, it was not done.

Read also: Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval

SEB Bank board chairperson Ieva Tetere comments: «In the case of RS, we want this company to be among those that do not ignore good management principles. Thereby if we as a creditor have question, if society has questions and even shareholders have questions about the company’s management, this is unacceptable. In the long term this could lead to a situation when it may become harder for the company to cooperate with the finance sector and borrow money for its future investment projects.»

Radzevičs has asked the office of the prosecutor to evaluate the legality of Kleins’ actions. NP has unofficial information that at the end of 2019 the coalition had discussed the plan to appoint consultant Jurģis Liepnieks, who is close to Nils Ušakovs, as Radzevičs vice. Liepnieks’ family was previously generously rewarded in municipal procurements. However, Mayor Oļegs Burovs did not agree with that.

In the final days of December 2019, Kleins had decided on another questionable business deal in another one of Riga’s companies – Riga Central Market. NP reported that once in the past Ušakovs had accepted a 40-year rent contract with a company that is related to his once advisor Ēriks Teilāns.

«This business deal was not beneficial to the municipality and its requirements were not complied with. Because of that, the contract with industrial goods trader LLC Promenex needed to be terminated. But instead the contract was extended at the end of the year. The point regarding the buy-back of the building built during the previous contract’s term was promptly excluded from the extended contract. In exchange, LLC Promenex has received the option to enforce from the central market the unpaid debt from Vidzeme market’s tenant. The debt was ceded for 250 thousand. It is not possible to assess the benefit from debt enforcement rights because like Vidzeme market’s former tenant Kaufnann, Promoenex has mutually associated firms.»

During Burovs’ absence, his second vice-mayor acted out. Anna Vladova decided to appoint Jakrins as Riga City Council’s development department’s interim manager. Later, however, Burovs cancelled Vladova’s decision upon returning from his vacation, NP reports.

Protesting Burovs’ one-man management style, non-compliance with coalition agreement requirements and negligence of the budget, Harmony deputies together with For Riga! bloc and Baiba Broka want to have Burovs dismissed. The initiative was signed by 20 deputies, which is not enough to dismiss Burovs.

The opposition is now waiting for Honour to Serve Riga to decide on Burovs’ fate. The party is set to have a faction and board meeting tomorrow, the programme explains.

Keywords: approval Artis Druvinieks board council Druvis Kleins For Riga! Harmony management Riga


Leave a reply

Ticket prices increase for regional public transport routes in Latvia

From 15 January onward the price of bus tickets on regional routes in Latvia will increase EUR 0.10. Prices of train tickets will increase EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.20, depending on the region, Road Transport Directorate reminds.

January 13, 2020

Latvia provides political asylum to Russian journalist Shvaryov

Latvia has provided political asylum to Russian news agency Rosbalt journalist Aleksandr Shvaryov, who is accused of libel against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Russian government has declared an international manhunt for the journalist.

January 13, 2020

UK’s last state allows same-sex marriage

In the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland was the last part of the country not to register same-sex marriages. This changed on Monday, January 13.

January 13, 2020

Honour to Serve Riga will not support Mayor Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

The political party Honour to Serve Riga does not plan to cave in to demands from coalition partners and will not vote for the replacement of Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, as announced by GKR chairman Andris Ameriks after a meeting of the party’s faction on Monday, 13 January.

January 13, 2020

Court finally reconvenes to review Lembergs’ case after a long break

After a break that lasted more than six months, Riga Regional Court reconvened again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 January, to continue reviewing the criminal case involving the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.

January 13, 2020

Lithuania seeks to regulate social media advertising by influencers

Famous people on social media often endorse to their followers a product or service. Lithuania’s consumer rights watchdog is now requiring to include the word «advertisement» in such posts.

January 13, 2020

New Rīgas satiksme board approved on last year’s last work day

Multiple decisions were made in the final days of 2019. These decisions had shaken up the already fragile coalition in Riga City Council. It is not only that the previously excluded candidates were appointed to Rīgas satiksme’s board, an opportunity was also rapidly used by the tenants of Riga Central Market. Harmony deputies together with For Riga! bloc are also dissatisfied with Mayor Oļegs Burovs and want him out, Nekā personīga programme reports.

January 13, 2020

Abkhaz leader Khajimba resigns after election-fraud protests

In Georgia’s separatist region of Abghazia, its «President» Raul Khajimba has resigned after four days of protests in the regional capital, Sukhumi.

January 13, 2020

This week’s weather in Latvia to remain unusual for winter

The beginning of the week weather-wise will be similar to last week – generally cloudy and windy weather with precipitation, according to Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

January 13, 2020

Iran protests continue after revelations of downing passenger plane

In Iran, for the second day in a row protests have continued after its army admitted shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people on board.

January 13, 2020

Saeima’s decision to extend mission in Iraq will not be compulsory for Latvian troops

Saeima’s mandate for the extension of Latvian military mission in Iraq is not for making it compulsory, rather to providing legal rights for troops to participate in this mission, Defence Minister Artis Pabriks explained in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 13 January.

January 13, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Soldiers removed from Iraq, authorities scramble to inspect polluting facilities

In Lithuania, the top news stories of last week were the withdrawal of Lithuanian soldiers from Iraq, authorities scrambling to inspect polluting facilities, as well as the U-turn on the decision on green arrows on traffic lights.

January 12, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Lembergs and ZZS stick together. «Borderline arbitrariness». Distrust in Burovs

It seems there is no force in this world that can cut the ties between the Union of Greens and Farmers and the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes. Even US sanctions, which have the potential to undermine funding for ZZS and its very existence, are not enough.

January 12, 2020

Inflation in Latvia reportedly 2.3% at the end of 2019

Compared to December 2018, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in December 2019. Prices of goods have increased by 2.1 % and prices of services by 2.6 %.

January 10, 2020

Landmanis: FKTK needs to explain what banks should do with Ventpils Freeport companies

It is necessary for the Finance and Capital Market Commission to explain to banks how they should act towards companies operating from Ventspils Freeport. «Then companies will be able to prove on their own if they are controlled or not controlled by a person under sanctions,» says Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics CEO Ivars Landmanis.

January 10, 2020

Two people injured in railway explosion in Daugavpils

A railway explosion in Daugavpils has injured two people. The incident is investigated by the State Labour Inspectorate, as confirmed by Latgale region’s VDI head and chief state inspector Jānis Butāns.

January 10, 2020

IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products

From January 2020 onward household goods trader IKEA will no longer use single-use plastic products, such as drinking straws and bags, as confirmed by the company’s representative Renata Dante.

1 comment
January 10, 2020

Seven people die in this year’s influenza season in Latvia

In the last two weeks four more people died from flu. This makes seven in total since the beginning of the flu season, according to data compiled by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre for flu and acute upper respiratory infections.

January 10, 2020

Brussels signs visa facilitation deal with Belarus

The European Commission has signed with Belarus an agreement on the facilitation of the visa regime, ending talks that begun in 2011.

January 10, 2020

Transit industry: it is unacceptable for thousands of people to not receive wages because of Lembergs

It is unacceptable for salaries to not be paid to thousands of people who have nothing to do with Aivars Lembergs, punishing them alongside the person who is under sanctions, Delfi portal was told by Aivars Gobiņš, official in multiple Ventspils-based transit companies under management by Swiss lawyer Rudolf Meroni.

January 10, 2020

Plane crash: Iran open to international investigation; Canada points to missile

Iran has expressed readiness to involve foreign specialists in the plane crash investigation. Canada, meanwhile, says it has evidence of possible missile attack.

January 10, 2020

Kristovskis believes US sanctions are result of KNAB’s and VARAM’s inaction

The US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs represent what Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau failed to do – prohibit Lembergs from working in the municipal administration and check a large volume of possibly illegally acquired finances, according to what Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis said in an interview to Latvijas Avīze.

January 10, 2020

Thick layer of snow expected in Latvia at week’s end

Lasting precipitation and strong wind, the speed of which may reach 20 m/sec, is expected for most of Latvia at the end of the week, according to forecast from Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

January 10, 2020

Brexit deal continues path of ratification in British parliament

In London, the House of Representatives of the British Parliament has given its final go-ahead to a draft law on the ratification of the European Union withdrawal agreement. The draft law is passed to the upper house as the UK is likely to start its withdrawal on January 31.

January 10, 2020

Media: USA leans towards possibility of Iran downing Ukrainian plane by accident

More and more USA leans towards the possibility that the Ukrainian passenger aircraft was shot down on Wednesday, 8 January, by Iran by mistake, as US officials told the media.

January 10, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Are you affected by ticket price rise for regional public transport services?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!