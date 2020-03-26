New Zealand accused of Christchurch attacks pleads guilty
In the New Zealand criminal case into the terror attacks in the city Christchurch, where 51 people were killed in 2019, the accused man has pleaded guilty in all charges, British news portal The Guardian reports.
The man accused of the shootings, Brenton Tarrant, a former sports instructor from Australia, was charged with the murders and had maintained a not-guilty plea throughout the case.
On Thursday, March 26, Tarrant had changed his plea, and is now pleading guilty to all charges; 51 of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the New Zealander Terrorism Suppression act.
The attacks took place on March 15, 2019, in two mosques in the city of Christchurch, The Guardian reports.
Lithuania sees upsides to the coronavirus scourge too!
It goes without words – Lithuania, as the rest of the world, has been hit hard by the spreading coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, with the aftermaths of the crisis being likened to 2008-2010 economic crunch. The jobless rate soared 30 per cent during quarantine, year-on-year, over 60 thousand Lithuanians took sick leave. With the dire forecasts that the coronavirus patient toll in the country will peak to nearly 7 thousand cases by May 1, local economy pundits have dramatically worsened this week prognosis for GDP contraction this year.
Vaidere: Latvia to have access to nearly EUR 800 million from EU to battle Covid-19
Latvia will be able to use nearly EUR 800 million from the European Union budget to battle consequences from Covid-19 both in healthcare and the economy, says Latvian MEP Inese Vaidere.
Covid-19 update in Baltics: 244 in Latvia, 290 in Lithuania and 538 in Estonia
The number of confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 244. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 290 confirmed infection cases and four deaths caused by complications from the virus.
Youth Song Celebration in Latvia may be postponed to later in summer
The upcoming XII Latvian Youth Song and Dance Celebration may be postponed to a later date this summer. Worst case scenario – it may be postponed to 2021, according to information published on nacgavilet.lv.
Estonian care home finds two cases of COVID-19, despite isolation rules
In Estonia, two clients of a care home in the Saaremaa Island have been tested positive for the new coronavirus, despite a ban on visits being in place since mid-March, the Estonian Health Board stated on Thursday, March 26.
Minister on support of culture and mass media: no one will be forgotten
No one working in the culture and mass media industry will be forgotten during Covid-19 crisis, Latvian Culture Minister promised in an interview to Latvijas Radio in the morning of Thursday, 26 March.
Lithuania to keep quarantine in place until April 13
Lithuanian government has decided to extend the period of quarantine period until April 13, to fight the outbreak of COVID-19. It also advised wearing masks for mouth and nose protection recommended in public areas, according to an official statement by the government.
First months of Covid-19 have had no visible effect on Latvia’s state budget
In the first two months of the Covid-19 pandemic its effect on the state budget was not yet felt, as reported by Latvia’s Finance Ministry.
In Spain, death toll from COVID-19 exceeds that of China
In Spain, more people have died from health problems related to COVID-19 than in China, making the Southern European nation the worst affected country in the world after Italy, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Covid-19 transmission in society has begun in Latvia
With epidemiologists failing to acquire information about the vector of infection with Covid-19 among several new patients, specialists have concluded that Covid-19 transmission in society has commenced.
Turkey charges 20 people with murder of journalist Khashoggi
Prosecutors in Turkey have charged 20 nationals of Saudi Arabia with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
President: Latvia needs to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible
In his conversation with Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, Latvia’s President Egils Levits stressed it is necessary to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible.
Russian retailers see increased demand for computer games
In Russia, where amid an outbreak of COVID-19 people are increasingly working and studying from home, retailers have observed an increase in the demand for computer games and related equipment, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Number of dairy cows in Latvia down 4.2% last year; number of other cows up 9.2%
In 2019 number of dairy cows dropped by 6.1 thousand or 4.2 %, but number of non-dairy cows rose by 4.7 thousand or 9.2 %.
Rīgas Siltums heating company promises to not penalize missed payments
During the state of emergency no penalties will be calculated for missed or delayed payments. Additionally, heating will not be cut off for missed payments, promises heating company AS Rīgas Siltums.
Estonian shopping centre: Mall closure not fair
In Estonia, the head of a large shopping centre in Tallinn has criticised the order of the government to close shopping centres in the country amid the fight with COVID-19, as, he believes, the decision is not wise and is unfair, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Harmony's supported Alvis Zīriņš becomes mayor of Garkalne
During an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, 24 March, Garkalne municipal council elected Alvis Zīriņš from Harmony's list as the new chairman.
US to have economy and health care aid plan with USD two trillion
The US government and Congress have agreed on a support package to help the country’s economy, workers and health care system hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and sweeping restrictions, American news agency AP reports.
Coronavirus data for Baltic States. 221 infected in Latvia and 255 in Lithuania, 404 in Estonia
The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 221. Lithuanian media report 255 confirmed cases and two deaths caused by complications from the disease.
FKTK: banks have the right to check if clients have been abroad recently
Considering the state of emergency in Latvia, banks in the country have the right to check information on their clients’ account to check if they’ve been to foreign countries recently before scheduling face-to-face meetings, admits Finance and Capital Market Commission Communication Office manager Dace Jansone.
India announces lockdown to its 1.3 billion population
The Indian government, seeking to prevent a COVID-19 epidemic, has required its 1.3 billion population to stay home and observe social distancing, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Shopping centres to shut down in Latvia on weekends; food stores to remain open
To limit the Covid-19 pandemic in Latvia it has been decided to close down gyms. Shopping centres will close their doors on weekends, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists on Tuesday, 24 March.
Estonia announces new assembly restrictions, closure of shopping centres
The Estonian government has announced that to limit the spread of COVID-19, from Fridan, March 27, it will be banned for people to gather in groups of more than two. Shopping centres would be closed and other retailers would have to provide sanitizers at the entrance and exit, ERR reports.
State of emergency in Latvia will likely be extended
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country the state of emergency will likely be extended past 14 April, as can be interpreted from what Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele after a government meeting.
Newest comments
-
Sam @ 2020-03-26 15:52:40
Yes, obviously the terrorists have sophisticated labs out in the desert where they can design and build these viruses, and then have the means to infiltrate the global community. Get a brain!
-
Peter (SE) @ 2020-03-25 19:39:10
Holy shit, sounds like Putin is the leader you listen to, and think he is some kind of "god". To me, he is a former KGB agent with to much power and thats why almost nobody dare to be critical.
-
@ 2020-03-23 18:07:05
Dear Daniel, the greatest enemies for the world are idiots like yourself
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:17:44
Printing counterfeit banknotes and infiltrating bank information and money laundering by various hackers and drug traffickers and collecting donations such as the Clinton Foundation and earning money from the Internet (a successful way to earn 2 men in California!) Are ways to finance terrorists.
-
morgan @ 2020-03-23 08:09:15
Drug trafficking is one way of earning money from terrorists. Terrorists need money to help countless agents (such as black Americans) in all countries.