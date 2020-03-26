New Zealand accused of Christchurch attacks pleads guilty

In the New Zealand criminal case into the terror attacks in the city Christchurch, where 51 people were killed in 2019, the accused man has pleaded guilty in all charges, British news portal The Guardian reports.

The man accused of the shootings, Brenton Tarrant, a former sports instructor from Australia, was charged with the murders and had maintained a not-guilty plea throughout the case.

On Thursday, March 26, Tarrant had changed his plea, and is now pleading guilty to all charges; 51 of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the New Zealander Terrorism Suppression act.

The attacks took place on March 15, 2019, in two mosques in the city of Christchurch, The Guardian reports.