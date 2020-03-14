Next week’s centralized school exams in Latvia pushed to May

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Saturday, 14 March, to postpone centralized school exams until May.

A new entry on Education and Science Ministry’s website states foreign language exams have been re-scheduled for mid-May. 12th grade school exams will be taking place between 12th May and 15th May.

English language centralized exam’s written part will take place 12th May. The verbal part of the exam will be taking place between 12th May and 14th May. German language exam will take place 13th May and French language exam will take place 15th May. The written part of Russian language exam will take place 14th May, whereas the verbal part will take place 14th May and 15th May.

After a government meeting that lasted hours, Latvia’s Prime Minister said it has been decided to slightly up the social protection measures.

Next week, when most school children normally have their spring break, 12th graders were supposed to undergo foreign language exams.

Nine more Covid-19 infection cases were found in Latvia in the past two days. This means a total of 26 confirmed cases in Latvia.

Friday, 12 March, marked the coming into force of restrictions associated with the recently declared state of emergency in Latvia. The state of emergency was declared in relation to the spread of Covid-19 in the country. It will remain in force until 14 April. Its goal is to limit the spread of the infection. Organization of public events with more than 200 participants is prohibited during the state of emergency.

Education institutions, except for kindergartens, will perform teaching remotely after the spring break.