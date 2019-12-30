Next year onward schools in Latvia will start adopting changes to teaching approach

Starting with 1 September 2020, gradual changes will be added to teaching materials and approach in 1st, 4th and 10th grades in all of Latvia’s schools, as reported by State Education Content Centre (VISC) representative Liene Bērziņa.

She says that during this school year a gradual change to the education materials and teaching approach will be added to schools across the country. New pre-school education guidelines came to force 1 September 2019. Starting with 1 September 2020, on the other hand, new State Primary Education Standard will come to force, dictating how children are to be taught from 1st to 9th grade.

This will permit adding gradual changes to content and approach to the education process for 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th grades in school across Latvia next year.

Changes have been added to the Cabinet of Ministers requirements for primary education and general education standards to accommodate gradual transition to education only in Latvian language, reminds Bērziņa.

As part of European Social Fund project «Competence-accessible education content», sample curricula for basic education have been developed and made public. In 2020 work will continue on the development of example programmes for general education content.

She claims that for the implementation of more efficient study hours, improvement of teachers’ professional competence has been performed using a coordination network in counties and methodical support to further strengthen the community of teachers. VISC plans to continue this work in 2020.

According to Bērziņa, because of the planned amendments to the Vocational Education Law, as well as autumn’s adopted new general secondary education standard, a new national standard for vocational secondary education and a national standard for vocational education is under development.

According to VISC, amendments to the Vocational Education Law provide «flexible, individual choices clearly outlined in the Industry Qualification System provided by the modular approach for the implementation of the vocational education programme». She stresses that it will be possible to acquire vocational education and improve it in parts, looking at results accomplished in separate education phases and receiving state-recognized documents.

To improve the attractiveness of vocational education and prestige, VISC will continue the vocational education content reform – industry qualification structures have been improved, professional standards and professional qualification requirements have been developed or outlined, as well as digital teaching tools have been developed.