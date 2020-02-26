No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative

In Estonia, the tests on the new coronavirus have been carried out to four people bringing consistently negative results, according to the Estonian Health Board as cited by ERR.

The tests had been conducted on one person from Hong Kong, and three people from European countries, ERR reported on Wednesday, February 26, citing the Health Board.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Centre Party), who is also responsible for the political administration of health care in Estonia, has noted that there is a constant exchange of information both at EU level and with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as the World Health Organization.

«Recommendations to both the public and businesses are being shared by the Health Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Police and Border Guard (PPA), as well as Tallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn,» the minister informed, and added that hotels and tourism firms had also been contacted, ERR reports.

Information sharing with Latvian and Lithuanian health ministers is also taking place, Tanel Kiik noted, ERR reports.