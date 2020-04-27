No major changes observed for activities of foreign intelligence services towards Latvia

The number of cyber-attacks performed by foreign intelligence services in Latvia has not changed much in the past year. The total observed number reaches a couple dozen cases, according to the report from Constitution Protection Bureau (SAB) for 2019.

For western countries, NATO and the EU the most considerable threats come from activity of Russian and Chinese intelligence services in the cyber space. Although Russia creates the main threats for Latvia’s state security, there are other countries that can cause damage for Latvia if collective security and national interests of our allies is at risk, SAB concluded.

Russia develops and uses cyber space to accomplish political and security goals on a strategic and tactical level, the report mentions. This much is outlined in strategic political documents, such as the Russian Military Doctrine and Information Security Doctrine.

Over the course of the past four to five years the ruling regime in Russia has defined western countries, NATO, EU and USA as enemies.

This dictates efforts in Russia to develop ways to weaken enemies in times of peace and conflict escalation, SAB explains. The bureau stresses that activities in cyber space are part of Russia’s general policy. Efforts are coordinated and often used in combination with other means of influence.

SAB explains there are multiple forms of threats in cyber space – spying, information operations to influence public opinions and decision-making processes, as well as destructive operations against IT systems and industrial infrastructure.

Russian special services develop capabilities in all aforementioned directions.

The majority of cyber-attacks aimed against western nations are associated with acquisition of intelligence data, SAB stresses.

The report mentions the range of goals behind cyber-attacks performed by Russian special services is very wide, which coincides with Russia’s foreign policy interests and objectives of special services. Attacks are aimed against state institutions, businesses, academic and research sector, NGOs and media. In relation to NATO and EU, Russian cyber efforts are mainly aimed towards acquisition of intelligence data about these organizations, as well as member states’ foreign and security policy, as well as armed forces.

Most often the goal of Russian special services’ cyber-attacks is acquiring information in systems by accessing them undiscovered to mine them for data for a long time – e-mails of persons and organizations, processed documents, domestic databases, etc. Usually attacks are performed on systems connected to the internet, including smart devices, the report mentions.

To gain access to systems, cyber specialists scan IT systems, looking for flaws in security to install backdoor malware to gain control over systems, SAB explains.

Russian special services actively use the so-called phishing method. A system is infected with malware when a person opens a file or hyperlink attached to an e-mail.

Fake e-mail letters are often composed with a specific and singular goal in mind.

According to SAB, Russian cyber-activity aimed against Latvia is generally the same as the attacks used against Western countries, both objective and method-wise. Similarly to Western countries, most cyber-attacks performed by Russian special services in Latvia were intended for espionage and against state institutions – mainly, security, interior and foreign affairs sectors.

In the past four to five years the number of cyber-attacks of foreign special services in Latvia has not changed much and generally reaches a couple dozen a year, SAB notes.

Western cyber-security specialists point towards Russian and Chinese activities, because there has been a major increase of Chinese cyber-operations, SAB notes.

This creates considerable risks for security and interests of Western nations. It is said this trend will continues, explains the bureau.

Over the past five years China has invested resources to systematize, centralize and make activities of many institutions more efficient in cyber space. Hacker groups of the Chinese special services have reviewed their methods and have improved their tools. China’s cyber operations are becoming more and more developed, technologically complicated and harder to detect, the report mentions.

SAB stresses China performs massive spying campaigns against western countries, creating security threats and damages for national economies of affected countries. China uses cyber espionage for a wide range of objectives in all regions of the world.

China uses acquired information to expand its economic, military and political influence. Increase of economic competitiveness is the most common motive for China’s cyber espionage efforts. Nevertheless, in recent years there have been more cyber-espionage campaigns against different countries’ foreign policy and security policy institutions to acquire strategic information, SAB concludes.