Nordic Investment Bank lends Latvia EUR 500 million to battle COVID-19
The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and Republic of Latvia have signed a loan contract on provision of EUR 500 million for ten years. The loan is expected to be used to finance efforts to battle COVID-19 pandemic, BNN was told by Finance Ministry.
The loan issued to reduce the impact from COVID-19 pandemic will finance a portion of Latvian government’s additional expenditures, such as support measures for employees of companies, measures to assist with payment of delayed tax and rent payments. Funding is also provided for future efforts to stimulate the economy, including capital investments, additional activities to support businesses affected by the pandemic the most, as well as small and medium-sized companies in the form of turnover funds or guarantees, the ministry explains.
Finance Ministry notes it is planned to supply protective gear and disinfectants, medical equipment, singly-use individual safety gear, medicines and non-invasive lung ventilation equipment, as well as wages for doctors participating in efforts battling the spread of COVID-19.
NIB loan will finance necessary business support measures for sectors affected by COVID-19 the most in the form of capital inflow or benefits, according to the bank’s executive director Henrik Normann.
