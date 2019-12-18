November’s inflation in Latvia higher than EU’s and Eurozone’s average inflation index

In November 2019, Latvia’s inflation was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday, 18 December.

The annual inflation in Latvia was 2% in November. Inflation was higher in Romania (3.8%), Hungary (3.4%), Slovakia (3.2%), Netherlands (2.6%), Poland (2.4%) and Bulgaria (2.2%). Sweden and Estonia are after Latvia with 1.8% inflation in both, Lithuania (1.7%), Slovenia (1.4%) and Malta (1.3%).

Compared to November 2018, inflation in November 2019 was registered in all EU member states for which data is available. Consumer prices in Austria, France and Germany grew 1.2%, in Luxembourg they grew 1%, in Finland, Croatia and Ireland prices increased 0.8%, followed by Denmark (0.6%), Cyprus, Span and Greece (0.5% in all three), Belgium (0.4%), Portugal and Italy (0.2%).

The average inflation in the EU was 1.3%, whereas in Eurozone it was 1% in November.

When compared to October, consumer prices in the EU have declined 0.2% and in Eurozone – by 0.3%.

Read also: November’s inflation in Latvia reportedly at 2.1%

When compared to October, consumer prices in Latvia have declined 0.3%. Consumer prices in Estonia declined 0.4% and prices in Lithuania, as well as Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg and Slovenia, remained unchanged. Deflation was the highest in Malta (-3%) and the highest monthly inflation was registered in Bulgaria (0.3%).

No data is available for Britain.