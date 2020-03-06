Number of accused persons in ABLV Bank criminal case increases to 14

In the criminal case regarding possible laundering of at least EUR 50 million in the liquidated ABLV Bank the number of people with rights for defence in the case has increased to 14.

On 30 January prosecutor Dainis Šteinbergs told journalists that there are 12 persons with rights for defence in this criminal case. Six persons are currently suspects whereas five persons are considered persons part of a criminal process. Among the suspects are also four foreign citizens.

Press-secretary to the office of the prosecutor Laura Majevska announced on 6 February that a total of five foreign citizens are made suspects in the criminal process. This means the number of involved persons has increased to 13. On Saturday, 6 February, she said a total of 14 people have the right for defence in this criminal case, adding that the last involved person is a Latvian citizen.

In accordance with previous public statements and LTV programme De Facto reported information, among the people involved in the case are the bank’s former shareholder and ex-board chairman Ernests Bernis, businessman Andris Putniņš, Russian citizen Vjačeslavs Ivanovs. The latter is considered the leader of the international organized group.

The group also includes some Swiss financier, multiple Belarusian citizens and once the head of ABLV Bank representative office in Minsk Jevgenijs Terjohins.

De Facto reported that the office of the prosecutor believes that by January 2016 Putniņš, together with multiple foreigners had registered companies in multiple countries with accounts in credit institutions to transfer illegally acquired funds using forged documents, thereby hiding the origin of funds transferred to accounts of companies controlled by members of the organized group.

Andris Putniņš, former ABLV Bank private bankers Andris Ovsjaņņikovs and some Belarusian citizen have been put under arrest.

According to information previously provided by the prosecutor, members of the group mostly legalized funds illegally acquired in Russia and Belarus. This money was acquired by avoiding taxes and through fraud.

The money was later legalized through EU financial system: initially the money was transferred to accounts of companies registered outside Europe. Later, however, members of the group registered multiple companies in the EU and opened accounts in ABLV Bank. Most of those companies were registered in the UK and Cyprus.

Once the money was transferred to ABLV Bank’s accounts, some bank employees provided advice to legalize the money and avoid having them arrested. This way, according to the office of the prosecutor, bank employees assisted with transfer of funds to other banks in and outside of Latvia.

The office of the prosecutor will also investigate the bank’s involvement in illegalities.

The office of the prosecutor has arrested finances worth one and a half million euros. Additionally, a large volume of documents, different offshore registration documents, stamps and code calculators were confiscated in 30 searches.

To ensure maximum protection of customers’ and creditors’ interests and, considering the decision of the European Central Bank regarding commencement of the bank’s liquidation process, ABLV Bank shareholders made the decision at their 26 February 2018 meeting to self-liquidate the bank. Latvian Finance and Capital Market Commission’s council permitted ABLV Bank to commence the self-liquidation process on 12 June 2018. On 12 June 2018 European Central Bank annulled ABLV Bank’s license.

Problems for ABLV Bank started when US Department of Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced in February 2018 its plans to establish sanctions against ABLV Bank for money laundering schemes that had assisted with North Korea’s nuclear arms programme, as well as illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.