Number of births in Latvia has increased in January since last year

Over the past four years, birth number is declining, however during the year there are months when greater birth number is registered. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that 1.6 thousand newborns were registered in January 2020, which is 5 % more than in the corresponding month a year ago.

In January, 2.7 thousand deaths were registered, which is 13 % less than in January a year ago.

Natural increase in Latvia has been negative since 1991. In January 2020, number of registered deaths exceeded number of registered births by 1.1 thousand, according to data from CSB.

The data published cover provisional vital statistics registered in civil status registry offices. Final data in breakdown by month of the reference year are estimated and published at the end of May of the next year.

Based on the data user needs, CSB has arranged provisional monthly vital statistics registered in civil status registry offices in January and data time series starting from 2000.

The data concern births, deaths and marriages registered in each month. When publishing annual statistics, the data are compiled based on the actual date of birth, death or marriage. The greatest differences may be observed in the birth statistics, as the law provides that child shall be registered with the civil registry office within a month after his/her birth. Final vital statistics in breakdown by month of the reference year is estimated and published at the end of May of the next year.