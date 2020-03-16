Number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia reaches 30

Four new coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases were found in Latvia yesterday. This makes the total number of infection cases in Latvia reach 30, as reported by the Disease Monitoring and Prevention Centre (SPKC).

250 laboratory tests were performed in the past day. Four of them turned out positive. A total of 910 people were tested for the virus.

As SPKC director Iveta Gavare mentioned at a meeting of the Saeima Defence, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee, as the number of examinations increased in the two past days, the total number of confirmed infection cases tend to decline, not increase, but this may yet change.

Gavare admits the most dangerous epidemiological factor is internal transmission in cases when it is not possible to tell where the person was infected.

«However, the fact we succeeded increasing the number of examinations means we have caught this [internal transmission],» stressed SPKC director, adding experts are aware when and where people were infected.

Specialists continue epidemiological investigation of four new infection cases.

As for the previous nine cases, SPKC reports the people had been to Italy, Spain, Britain, UK and Austria. Those infected had been on two flights – 6 March flight from Bergamo, Italy and 9 March flight from Barcelona, Spain.

According to SPKC, all people with whom the infected had contacted with have been surveyed and all have been provided with recommendation for preventive measures.

As previously reported, Latvia has declared a state of emergency until 14 April because of Covid-19.

Residents with questions about Covid-19 coronavirus are urged to call 67387661. The hotline is available from 08:30 to 17:00. It is also possible to receive consultation by contacting their family doctor or by visiting www.spkc.gov.lv.

People with symptoms or who have been to countries or territories affected by Covid-19 can do the following.

Undergo a state-paid examination at E.Gulbis laboratory on Brīvības gatve 366 by signing up in advance. To sign up for sample collection, residents should call 67801112.

The Healthcare Ministry adds laboratory tests will be performed people showing symptoms and who have been to any of the following countries in the past 14 days: Netherlands, Britain, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, USA, Greece, Iceland, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Iran or China.