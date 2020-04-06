Number of COVID-19 infections increase in the 50 to 59 age group in Latvia
The number of COVID-19 infections in the 50 to 59 age group has nearly doubled in the past week, reaching 83 cases, according to the latest data from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).
Currently there are 89 COVID-19 patients older than 60 in Latvia, which is 46 more than a week ago.
The majority of COVID-19 cases are found among residents aged 30 to 39 – there are 139 infected people in this age group. The number of patients in the 40 to 49 age group is 103. High infection rate is also observed in the 20 to 29 age group, where 89 COVID-19 infection cases are uncovered. 30 infection cases are observed for residents younger than 19.
According to data from SPKC, of the 533 COVID-19 patients 26% are aged 30 to 39, 19% are aged 40 to 49, 17% are aged 20 to 29, 17% are older than 60, 16% are aged 50 to 59 and 5% are younger than 19.
In the past six days a total of 157 new COVID-19 infections were found, which is ten less when compared to last week, according to estimates from LETA based on data published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.
According to estimates from LETA, in 34 days since 2 March, when the first COVID-19 patient was found in Latvia, this disease is diagnosed on average for 15.7 people every day.
Four days passed between the first and second COVID-19 case. Without these two days, the average number of COVID-19 cases per day would be 18.3.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased in the past couple of weeks. A week ago there were 24 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. This number has since increased to 36.
As previously reported, 20 680 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Latvia so far, whereas the number of confirmed infection cases in the country has reached 533.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government declared a state of emergency and with it a number of restrictions.
