Number of Covid-19 infections reaches 171 in Estonia and 14 in Lithuania

In Estonia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has increased by 56 individuals over the course of one day. As of Sunday, 15 March, the total number of confirmed cases is 171. In Lithuania, meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has reached 14.

Following the rising threat of Covid-19 epidemic, Estonia’s government has decided to temporarily restore border control and limit movement to and from internal and external borders of the Schengen Area. As reported by Estonian public media ERR, with restored border control only Estonian citizens and Estonian residents with residence rights will be able to travel to Estonia in the foreseeable future. Entry to Estonia is permitted to foreigners travelling through the country in transit to reach their home and as long as they show no symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

Travel documents and symptoms will be checked on the border. Exit restrictions have not been established. Temporary restrictions will remain in force for as long as necessary. Measures will be reviewed once every two weeks, ERR reports.

In Lithuania, as reported by delfi.lt, two new infection cases were found on the night to Monday, 16 March. Both cases were found in Vilnius. Both of the infected persons had recently returned from abroad – Spain and Germany. On Sunday, 15 March, three new infection cases were found. On Monday, 16 March, Lithuania declared a state of quarantine. The total number of confirmed infection cases in the country is 14.

As of 15 March, there are 30 confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia. As previously reported, Latvia’s government has commenced work on support for businesses. Following Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s order, a special group has been composed to limit the negative effect on Covid-19 coronavirus on Latvia’s economy and its consequences.