Number of criminal cases commenced by KNAB reaches forty seven in 2019
When it comes for corruption prevention, in 2019 Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) accomplished its best result in the past decade – a total of 47 criminal processes were commenced, according to the statement released by KNAB.
When compared to 2010, the number of commenced criminal processes has increased 24%. Although the number of criminal cases submitted for commencement of criminal prosecution has reduced, it should be stressed that in 2019 KNAB had multiple large and complicated criminal processes in the works. Investigation of those cases requires a lot of time and manpower, KNAB explains.
In 2019, KNAB sent requests for commencement of criminal prosecution of 15 criminal processes against 31 people. 15 of the bureau’s ongoing criminal cases were terminated.
The majority of people prosecuted in 2019 were accused of document forging and using forged documents, as well as fraud, bribery and accepting bribes.
Since last year, courts have sentenced ten people to prison time. Half of them were sentenced to actual prison time. The total length of prison time is 27 years. The total size of fines enforced is EUR 107 500.
On 25 May 2019 Latvia held elections to the European Parliament. During the transition period one of KNAB’s priority objectives was ensuring compliance with pre-election promotion restrictions and compliance control. At the same time, KNAB also performed monitoring of possible hidden campaigning on social networks.
The most notable accomplishments in policy planning in 2019 are related to enhancement of financial independence of political parties and monitoring of state budget funding use, KNAB notes. «To reduce the role of fines in politics, Saeima supported KNAB’s proposals to improve rules for financing of political parties.»
To reduce the risk of officials illegally using public property and finances, as well as to combat corruption within public institutions, KNAB focused on public procurements in 2019. Projects financed by the EU, procurements in healthcare, construction sector and Latvia’s largest municipalities were all closely monitored, the bureau explains.
Analysing the situation in different national economic sectors, KNAB identified multiple problems and commenced activities to reduce corruption risks, as well as reduce public tolerance towards corruption, KNAB notes.
Latvian Olympic Committee’s president decides to not stand candidate for fifth term
Latvian Olympic Committee incumbent president Aldons Vrubļevskis has decided not to stand candidate for re-election at the General Assembly scheduled for mid-March, LOK reports.
Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
Aivars Lembergs, who is subjected to US sanctions, moves from one Ventspils City Council committee to another while the responsible ministry merely shakes its head over the whole deal – only city council members have the power to neutralize Lembergs’ influence over the municipality. Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has decided to pass all responsibility onto the shoulders of Ventspils City Council deputies. The processes in Ventspils, however, generally point towards the city council’s majority unwillingness to make such a step.
Latvian government approves rules for Riga and Ventspils Freeport
To ensure operations for Ventspils Freeport and Riga Freeport without jeopardizing security in the harbour or on land, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers approved on Tuesday, 4 February, the rules of the two of Latvia’s biggest ports and ordered ministries to clarify and correct the final redaction, as reported by Transport Ministry.
Estonia halts giving tourist visas to Chinese citizens
Amid the new coronavirus outbreak in China, Estonia has halted granting tourist visas of the citizens of the East Asian country. An Estonian citizen has, meanwhile, been evacuated from China’s Wuhan province, ERR reports.
Riga’s mayor agrees with opposition to organize three no-quorum meetings
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has reached an agreement with political parties representing the opposition to organize three city council meetings but without quorum, thereby creating legal basis for the city council’s dismissal, according to information from LETA.
Poland suspends judge, who questioned country’s judiciary reform
Poland’s National Judiciary Council has suspended from office a judge, who questioned the controversial court reform in the country, by seeking transparency on the appointment of the council’s members, BBC reports.
Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
«The difficulty is that there are loops in the law lawyers are able to use to prolong trials,» said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 5 February.
Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
One of the suspects in the criminal process commenced by Latvian State Security Service over violation of international sanctions is LLC Baltic Media Alliance co-owner and board chairman Oļegs Solodovs, according to unofficial information from LETA.
«America’s future is blazing bright», says Trump in state of the union speech
US President Donald Trump has delivered his state of the union speech in the US Congress, highlighting the achievements of his administration in economy and foreign policy. Speaker of the lower house of the Congress has torn up his speech in protest, AP news agency reports.
Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February
On Tuesday, 4 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court concluded listening to the last words of the accused in the so-called Zolitude Maxima supermarket tragedy criminal case and announced the ruling will be announced on 18 February.
US first democratic caucuses bring Buttigieg and Sanders as top presidential candidates
In the US state of Iowa, the first caucuses of the Democratic Party to select its candidate for the US presidential election has produced Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders as the frontrunners, according to AP news agency.
Chechen activist, opponent of Kadyrov found stabbed in France, media report
Chechen internet activist Imran Aliyev, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin-appointed head of Chechnya in Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been found dead in France, Radio Free Europe and AFP news agency report.
Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
There is no reason to panic over a possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia. Responsible services have prepared countermeasures, as stressed by Latvian officials after a meeting of the Crisis Management Council on Tuesday, 4 February.
RTAB head accuses Riga’s mayor of document forging; asks KNAB to investigate
Riga Tourism Development Bureau board chairman Guntars Grīnvalds has asked Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau to investigate possible document forging in the institution.
Lithuanian troops to have careful medical tests over Iran missile attacks
Lithuanian troops, who were among allied forces in Iraq during Iran’s retaliatory attack on US forces in January would undergo careful health tests after their return to the Baltic country, LRT broadcaster reports.
«Many don’t sort at all» – Estonia pinpoints key problem in waste management
Estonian Environmental Board has pointed to people not willing to sort their waste as a key problem in the sector of waste disposal, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Purgaile: Latvia’s economy would benefit from a new bank entering the market
Latvia’s economy would benefit from some new bank entering the market, said Finance and Capital Market Commission head Santa Purgaile in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 4 February.
Kaimiņš on backstage fights in football: Sandis Ģirģens seems to really want the post
A fight is taking place on the backstage of Latvian Football Federation – perhaps it is even more relentless than the one on the political arena. The fight for the seat of the president of LFF is silent, but what has happened so far is serious. For example, generally it feels like Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens wants to become the next president of LFF at any cost, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš told BNN in an interview.
Lithuania looking for common ground with difficult neighbour Belarus
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius is this week on a two-day visit to Belarus. Noting the differences both governments have over the construction of the Astravyets nuclear power station in Belarus, diplomats are looking for common ground in the Lithuanian community and common history, according to Belarus’ news agency BelTA.
Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»
On 31 January 2020 Latvian State Police arrested one Niks Endziņš, who was previously accused of spreading false news, for publishing a video on his Facebook profile in which he incited national hatred and, among other things, invited to «liquidate all of the Chinese».
In Ukrainian plane crash investigation, Iran stops cooperation with Ukraine
Ukraine, whose passenger plane was downed in January in Iran, has been rejected from the circulation of documents by Iranian investigators after a leaked air traffic conversation led the Ukrainian President to point to Iran’s early knowledge of the downing of the plane, BBC reports.
NVD not sure when extension of e-health project’s terms could be requested
Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s planned e-health project’s term extension may be requested, but it is unknown when or if it is even necessary, explains National Health Service representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece.
67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death
So far a total of 67 826 Latvian residents have chosen in favour of passing on their second level pension savings in the event of their death. 66.9% have chosen to let their pension savings be inherited after their death, as reported by State Social Insurance Agency representative Iveta Daine.
Coronavirus infections in China exceed 20 000; new cases in Germany
In China, the new coronavirus, which has been declared an international health emergency, has been found in over 20 000 people. New cases have been registered in Germany.
