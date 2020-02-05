Number of criminal cases commenced by KNAB reaches forty seven in 2019

When it comes for corruption prevention, in 2019 Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) accomplished its best result in the past decade – a total of 47 criminal processes were commenced, according to the statement released by KNAB.

When compared to 2010, the number of commenced criminal processes has increased 24%. Although the number of criminal cases submitted for commencement of criminal prosecution has reduced, it should be stressed that in 2019 KNAB had multiple large and complicated criminal processes in the works. Investigation of those cases requires a lot of time and manpower, KNAB explains.

In 2019, KNAB sent requests for commencement of criminal prosecution of 15 criminal processes against 31 people. 15 of the bureau’s ongoing criminal cases were terminated.

The majority of people prosecuted in 2019 were accused of document forging and using forged documents, as well as fraud, bribery and accepting bribes.

Since last year, courts have sentenced ten people to prison time. Half of them were sentenced to actual prison time. The total length of prison time is 27 years. The total size of fines enforced is EUR 107 500.

On 25 May 2019 Latvia held elections to the European Parliament. During the transition period one of KNAB’s priority objectives was ensuring compliance with pre-election promotion restrictions and compliance control. At the same time, KNAB also performed monitoring of possible hidden campaigning on social networks.

The most notable accomplishments in policy planning in 2019 are related to enhancement of financial independence of political parties and monitoring of state budget funding use, KNAB notes. «To reduce the role of fines in politics, Saeima supported KNAB’s proposals to improve rules for financing of political parties.»

To reduce the risk of officials illegally using public property and finances, as well as to combat corruption within public institutions, KNAB focused on public procurements in 2019. Projects financed by the EU, procurements in healthcare, construction sector and Latvia’s largest municipalities were all closely monitored, the bureau explains.

Analysing the situation in different national economic sectors, KNAB identified multiple problems and commenced activities to reduce corruption risks, as well as reduce public tolerance towards corruption, KNAB notes.