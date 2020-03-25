Number of dairy cows in Latvia down 4.2% last year; number of other cows up 9.2%
In 2019 number of dairy cows dropped by 6.1 thousand or 4.2 %, but number of non-dairy cows rose by 4.7 thousand or 9.2 %.
Compared to the previous year, the number of pigs and poultry has increased by 9.3 thousand or 3.1 % and 287.3 thousand or 5.3 %, respectively, but the number of sheep fell by 7.5 thousand or 7.0 %, the number of goats – by 0.5 thousand or 4.5 %, the number of horses – by 0.1 thousand or 1.5 %, according to the latest date from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Meat production in Latvia has grown – 94.0 thousand tonnes of meat were produced in 2019, which is 2.7 thousand tonnes or 3.0 % more than in 2018. The most significant increase was observed in the output of poultry (of 6.3 %) and pork (4.7 %). Output of beef and veal, in turn, had dropped by 7.3 %.
Compared to 2018, number of exported live cattle decreased by 3.6 thousand heads or 6.0 % in 2019. Young stock aged under 1 year constituted 27.3 % of the total number of cattle exported (32.1 % – in 2018). Number of imported cattle fell by 2.8 thousand or 2.7 times.
Compared to 2018, exports of live pigs increased by 4.7 thousand or 3.5 %. Out of the total number of pigs exported, piglets for fattening constituted 56.3 % (34.0 % in 2018). Number of imported pigs rose by 16.5 thousand or 71.1 %.
In 2019, 981.4 thousand tonnes of milk (including goat milk) were produced, which is 1.5 thousand tonnes or 0.2 % less than in 2018. The decline in milk output was influenced by the reduction in dairy cow number. Average milk yield per dairy cow rose by 277 kg or 4.2 % reaching 6 891 kg annually.
The largest rise in milk output was recorded in Pierīga region (of 5.6 thousand tonnes or 3.4 %), while the largest milk output decline was registered in Kurzeme region (9.7 thousand tonnes or 5.5 %).
In 2019, compared to 2018, volume of purchased milk increased by 0.6 %. The average purchase price of milk rose by 3.6 % – from 283 EUR/t in 2018 to 294 EUR/t in 2019.
Keywords: beef cows CSP farmers pigs production statistics
Covid-19 transmission in society has begun in Latvia
With epidemiologists failing to acquire information about the vector of infection with Covid-19 among several new patients, specialists have concluded that Covid-19 transmission in society has commenced.
Turkey charges 20 people with murder of journalist Khashoggi
Prosecutors in Turkey have charged 20 nationals of Saudi Arabia with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
President: Latvia needs to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible
In his conversation with Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, Latvia’s President Egils Levits stressed it is necessary to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible.
Russian retailers see increased demand for computer games
In Russia, where amid an outbreak of COVID-19 people are increasingly working and studying from home, retailers have observed an increase in the demand for computer games and related equipment, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Rīgas Siltums heating company promises to not penalize missed payments
During the state of emergency no penalties will be calculated for missed or delayed payments. Additionally, heating will not be cut off for missed payments, promises heating company AS Rīgas Siltums.
Estonian shopping centre: Mall closure not fair
In Estonia, the head of a large shopping centre in Tallinn has criticised the order of the government to close shopping centres in the country amid the fight with COVID-19, as, he believes, the decision is not wise and is unfair, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Harmony's supported Alvis Zīriņš becomes mayor of Garkalne
During an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, 24 March, Garkalne municipal council elected Alvis Zīriņš from Harmony's list as the new chairman.
US to have economy and health care aid plan with USD two trillion
The US government and Congress have agreed on a support package to help the country’s economy, workers and health care system hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and sweeping restrictions, American news agency AP reports.
Coronavirus data for Baltic States. 221 infected in Latvia and 255 in Lithuania, 404 in Estonia
The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 221. Lithuanian media report 255 confirmed cases and two deaths caused by complications from the disease.
FKTK: banks have the right to check if clients have been abroad recently
Considering the state of emergency in Latvia, banks in the country have the right to check information on their clients’ account to check if they’ve been to foreign countries recently before scheduling face-to-face meetings, admits Finance and Capital Market Commission Communication Office manager Dace Jansone.
India announces lockdown to its 1.3 billion population
The Indian government, seeking to prevent a COVID-19 epidemic, has required its 1.3 billion population to stay home and observe social distancing, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Shopping centres to shut down in Latvia on weekends; food stores to remain open
To limit the Covid-19 pandemic in Latvia it has been decided to close down gyms. Shopping centres will close their doors on weekends, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists on Tuesday, 24 March.
Estonia announces new assembly restrictions, closure of shopping centres
The Estonian government has announced that to limit the spread of COVID-19, from Fridan, March 27, it will be banned for people to gather in groups of more than two. Shopping centres would be closed and other retailers would have to provide sanitizers at the entrance and exit, ERR reports.
State of emergency in Latvia will likely be extended
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country the state of emergency will likely be extended past 14 April, as can be interpreted from what Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele after a government meeting.
Ex-Rīgas satiksme employee involved in two criminal cases Igors Volkinšteins has passed away
Former director of Riga municipal public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s Infrastructure and Development Department Igors Volkinšteins has passed away, as reported by LETA.
China to ease travel restrictions on Wuhan; Spain virus deaths surge
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the place of origin of the COVID-19 virus, it is planned to partially lift the restrictions of movement, Chinese officials have stated according to the BBC.
Bank of Latvia governor says tax reform should continue at least partially
It would not be right to postpone the planned tax reform because of the illness spreading in Latvia because of Covid-19 coronavirus. It should be implemented at least partially, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 24 March.
People under special tax regime may be given right to receive unemployed benefits
Persons who work under a special tax regime may be provided the right to receive the status of unemployed persons, said Latvian Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča during a press-conference on Tuesday, 24 March.
US to reduce funding to Afghanistan over failed government talks
As Washington seeks to ensure the continuation of peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban group, the US have announced a USD billion dollar-cut to aid funding after failed government-building talks, The Guardian reports.
Fuel prices reportedly decline in Baltic States
Last week, fuel prices had declined in all capital cities of the three Baltic States, according to data from LETA.
SPKC: spread of coronavirus infection in Latvia may continue for some time
The number of Covid-19 infection cases is on a rise in Europe. This is why it is expected for the spread of the disease to continue in Latvia, too, said Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s Infection Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme reduces employees’ wages to avoid lay-offs
The board of JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme has made the decision to set board members’ wages at 50% of their current amount. The company has also decided to comply with social responsibility principles during the crisis and reduce wages of certain groups of employees, as reported by LGS.
Estonian National Library observes hike in book borrowing amid COVID-19
With Estonia’s first week of emergency situation over, the country’s National Library has observed a swift increase in book borrowing and reader registration, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Covid-19 in Baltics. 197 infected in Latvia, 179 in Lithuania, 369 in Estonia
The number of infection cases with Covid-19 in Latvia has reached 197. Lithuanian media report 179 confirmed infection cases, with 112 in Vilnius and 32 in Klaipeda.
Newest comments
-
Peter (SE) @ 2020-03-25 19:39:10
Holy shit, sounds like Putin is the leader you listen to, and think he is some kind of "god". To me, he is a former KGB agent with to much power and thats why almost nobody dare to be critical.
-
@ 2020-03-23 18:07:05
Dear Daniel, the greatest enemies for the world are idiots like yourself
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:17:44
Printing counterfeit banknotes and infiltrating bank information and money laundering by various hackers and drug traffickers and collecting donations such as the Clinton Foundation and earning money from the Internet (a successful way to earn 2 men in California!) Are ways to finance terrorists.
-
morgan @ 2020-03-23 08:09:15
Drug trafficking is one way of earning money from terrorists. Terrorists need money to help countless agents (such as black Americans) in all countries.
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:05:21
Germany has been completely ruled by terrorists for the past five years, and Merkel has served terrorists. Merkel, like Macron (in France),and obama, came to power with the financial and propaganda support of the terrorists and carried out their orders.