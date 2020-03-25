Number of dairy cows in Latvia down 4.2% last year; number of other cows up 9.2%

In 2019 number of dairy cows dropped by 6.1 thousand or 4.2 %, but number of non-dairy cows rose by 4.7 thousand or 9.2 %.

Compared to the previous year, the number of pigs and poultry has increased by 9.3 thousand or 3.1 % and 287.3 thousand or 5.3 %, respectively, but the number of sheep fell by 7.5 thousand or 7.0 %, the number of goats – by 0.5 thousand or 4.5 %, the number of horses – by 0.1 thousand or 1.5 %, according to the latest date from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Meat production in Latvia has grown – 94.0 thousand tonnes of meat were produced in 2019, which is 2.7 thousand tonnes or 3.0 % more than in 2018. The most significant increase was observed in the output of poultry (of 6.3 %) and pork (4.7 %). Output of beef and veal, in turn, had dropped by 7.3 %.

Compared to 2018, number of exported live cattle decreased by 3.6 thousand heads or 6.0 % in 2019. Young stock aged under 1 year constituted 27.3 % of the total number of cattle exported (32.1 % – in 2018). Number of imported cattle fell by 2.8 thousand or 2.7 times.

Compared to 2018, exports of live pigs increased by 4.7 thousand or 3.5 %. Out of the total number of pigs exported, piglets for fattening constituted 56.3 % (34.0 % in 2018). Number of imported pigs rose by 16.5 thousand or 71.1 %.

In 2019, 981.4 thousand tonnes of milk (including goat milk) were produced, which is 1.5 thousand tonnes or 0.2 % less than in 2018. The decline in milk output was influenced by the reduction in dairy cow number. Average milk yield per dairy cow rose by 277 kg or 4.2 % reaching 6 891 kg annually.

The largest rise in milk output was recorded in Pierīga region (of 5.6 thousand tonnes or 3.4 %), while the largest milk output decline was registered in Kurzeme region (9.7 thousand tonnes or 5.5 %).

In 2019, compared to 2018, volume of purchased milk increased by 0.6 %. The average purchase price of milk rose by 3.6 % – from 283 EUR/t in 2018 to 294 EUR/t in 2019.