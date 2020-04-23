Number of foreign customers serviced in hotels in Latvia down 62.7%

In March 2020 the number of foreign and resident visitors comprised 64 thousand, which is 62.7 % less than in March 2019.

As compared to March of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors has reduced by 58.2 % and comprised 141.6 thousand nights, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

In March of this year the number of foreign visitors comprised 33.7 thousand, which is 70.5 % less than in March of last year, but the number of nights spent by foreign visitors has decreased by 65 % and comprised 81 thousand nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (20.7 %), Lithuania (10.1 %), Estonia (9.6 %), Germany (7.3 %), United Kingdom (7 %), Ukraine (4 %), Finland (3.9 %).

In March 2020, 30.4 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 47.3 % less than in March 2019. The number of nights spent by resident visitors has reduced by 43.5 % and comprised 60.5 thousand

Provisional data show that in Q1 2020, 383.9 thousand visitors were hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments, which is 16.5 % less than during Q1 2019; but the number of nights spent fell by 14.2 % and amounted to 782.4 thousand.

In Q1, 244.2 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 19.1 % less than in Q1 the previous year. Also the number of resident visitors has reduced by 11.7 % and comprised 139.7 thousand.