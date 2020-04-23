Number of freight transports increase in Latvia during state of emergency

There has been an increase of the number of freight transports in Latvia during the state of emergency, as Saeima’s Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion Committee was told by State Border Guard Guntis Pujāts.

He told the committee, in particular, that during the state of emergency the number of people travelling to Latvia has decreased 83% and the number of people travelling from the country has decreased 86%.

From 16 March onward the state border guard in Latvia started issuing special certificates to people on the need to comply with orders of the Latvian government. There are two types of certificates.

The first type is intended for Latvian citizens returning from abroad. This certificate provides for the person complying with special preventive measures, including self-isolation.

The second certificate is intended for freight carriers arriving in Latvia to deliver goods or passing through the country in transit. This certificate provides a requirement for freight carriers to avoid public locations.

Information compiled by the State Border Guard states that in spite of the state of emergency the number of freight transports in the country has increased more than 15%. This is related to Latvian neighbouring countries’ imposed restrictions. For example, Lithuania has completely closed down its border, which means more freight transports are diverted to Latvia.

«We have observed an increase of freight transports in Silene and Pāternieki (on the border with Belarus), as strange as it seems,» stresses Pujāts.

Following the declaration of the state of emergency, Latvia’s State Border Guard increased immigration control on border checkpoints. This means Latvian border guards issue certificates to freight carriers arriving in and passing through Latvia in transit.

Considering the aforementioned, Latvia has issued more than 74 000 certificates. Approximately 11 000 have been issued in accordance with repatriation activities and 62 000 have been issued to freight carriers, staff and foreigners passing through Latvia in transit.

As previously reported, Latvia has shut down all international passenger services through airports, ports, buses and railway. Latvian-Russian and Latvian-Belarusian border is also closed for travellers.

Entry to the country is permitted only to Latvian citizens and foreigners with permanent residence in Latvia.

Russian and Belarusian residents are also free to return to their home country through Latvian unhindered.

Latvian residents, on the other hand, are not allowed to travel to Russia and Belarus.

Latvia has not imposed any restrictions for travel within the European Union. Nevertheless, travellers have to comply with each country’s specific restrictions.

Also during the state of emergency the State Border Guard performs increased immigration control on Latvia’s borders.

The State Border Guard reminds that to reduce the spread of COVID-19 Lithuania and Estonia have both restored border control on their respective borders with Latvia.