Number of passengers carried by ferries and public transport in Latvia down in March

In March 2020, compared to March 2019, 52.2 % less passengers arrived at and departed from ports by ferries. In January, passenger turnover by ferry at ports comprised 64.3 thousand, in February – 62.4 thousand, but in March – 34 thousand passengers.

Mostly Riga Passenger Terminal was affected by the change in the number of passengers, as ferries scheduled are mainly oriented to passenger traffic and decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to cancel international passenger traffic applies to it most directly. Thus, in March, passenger turnover in ferry traffic reduced by 62.8 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Ferry traffic in Ventspils and Liepāja ports is mainly oriented to transportation of freights, therefore, changes in the number of passengers were not so large in March: at Ventspils port drop comprised 28.7 %, but at Liepāja port there was an increase of 9.2 %.

In Q1 2020, the number of passenger arrivals at and departures from in total dropped by 17.1 %, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Accordingly data provided by the State company Road Transport Administration, due to movement restrictions introduced because of the emergency situation,

in March 2020, as compared to March of the previous year, the number of passengers carried by public transport reduced by 37.5 %.

Of which, by regular bus traffic lines in regional routes by 34.9 % and urban routes by 40.2 %, by trains – by 30.5 %, by trams – by 42.3 %, but by trolleybuses – by 29.9 %. In January, 19.6 million passengers were carried by public transport, in February – 18.9 million, but in March – 12.9 million.

In Q1 2020, 51.4 million passengers were carried by public transport, which is 13.6 % less than in the respective period of 2019.