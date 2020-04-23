Number of passengers carried by ferries and public transport in Latvia down in March
In March 2020, compared to March 2019, 52.2 % less passengers arrived at and departed from ports by ferries. In January, passenger turnover by ferry at ports comprised 64.3 thousand, in February – 62.4 thousand, but in March – 34 thousand passengers.
Mostly Riga Passenger Terminal was affected by the change in the number of passengers, as ferries scheduled are mainly oriented to passenger traffic and decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to cancel international passenger traffic applies to it most directly. Thus, in March, passenger turnover in ferry traffic reduced by 62.8 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Ferry traffic in Ventspils and Liepāja ports is mainly oriented to transportation of freights, therefore, changes in the number of passengers were not so large in March: at Ventspils port drop comprised 28.7 %, but at Liepāja port there was an increase of 9.2 %.
In Q1 2020, the number of passenger arrivals at and departures from in total dropped by 17.1 %, as compared to the same period of the previous year.
Accordingly data provided by the State company Road Transport Administration, due to movement restrictions introduced because of the emergency situation,
in March 2020, as compared to March of the previous year, the number of passengers carried by public transport reduced by 37.5 %.
Of which, by regular bus traffic lines in regional routes by 34.9 % and urban routes by 40.2 %, by trains – by 30.5 %, by trams – by 42.3 %, but by trolleybuses – by 29.9 %. In January, 19.6 million passengers were carried by public transport, in February – 18.9 million, but in March – 12.9 million.
In Q1 2020, 51.4 million passengers were carried by public transport, which is 13.6 % less than in the respective period of 2019.
Mark @ 2020-04-22 21:50:21
In a way, this is worse than 2009. You can't emigrate to get a job because the borders are closed. There are close to zero jobs available. Who can survive on a 130€ handhout? Noone! The Latvian government needs to take its responsibility towards the people!
-
Youssef @ 2020-04-22 18:50:54
It's already time and especially after the Corona virus pandemy for slavic (Russians, Czechs , Polish, Ukrainians...), all Europeans and the whole of humanity to build a new humanitarian relations and new friendships based on equality and dignity of all humans. But it's possible only after a dissolution of the NATO's organization forever as Warsaw's alliance . This should be the main goal after the Covid 19 pandemy.
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-21 19:46:19
This is a common problem in Latvia. Similar thing with Aivars Lembergs. Everyone knows what he is and how he acts, but nobody cannot prove it clearly, or then it is not healthy to prove.
-
Verners @ 2020-04-21 01:36:50
unless you are 75 + years old you have no idea what "gestapo times" means. The purpose is to save lives.... even lives of the arrogant or ignorant. Please read and study history... our history. Is the government taking away your "rights" ... or is the government concerned about the overall safety of our people?
-
Mike @ 2020-04-20 10:54:27
how much geopolitics does play in this? the author stated clearly the allies were of no help. sad!