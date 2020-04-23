bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 23.04.2020 | Name days: Jurģis, Juris, Georgs
LatviaLatvia

Number of passengers carried by ferries and public transport in Latvia down in March

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

April 23, 2020

buses, Covid-19, CSP, economic crisis, coronavirus, decline, aircraft, ports, passenger transports, statistics, tourismIn March 2020, compared to March 2019, 52.2 % less passengers arrived at and departed from ports by ferries. In January, passenger turnover by ferry at ports comprised 64.3 thousand, in February – 62.4 thousand, but in March – 34 thousand passengers.

Mostly Riga Passenger Terminal was affected by the change in the number of passengers, as ferries scheduled are mainly oriented to passenger traffic and decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to cancel international passenger traffic applies to it most directly. Thus, in March, passenger turnover in ferry traffic reduced by 62.8 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Ferry traffic in Ventspils and Liepāja ports is mainly oriented to transportation of freights, therefore, changes in the number of passengers were not so large in March: at Ventspils port drop comprised 28.7 %, but at Liepāja port there was an increase of 9.2 %.

In Q1 2020, the number of passenger arrivals at and departures from in total dropped by 17.1 %, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Accordingly data provided by the State company Road Transport Administration, due to movement restrictions introduced because of the emergency situation,

in March 2020, as compared to March of the previous year, the number of passengers carried by public transport reduced by 37.5 %.

Of which, by regular bus traffic lines in regional routes by 34.9 % and urban routes by 40.2 %, by trains – by 30.5 %, by trams – by 42.3 %, but by trolleybuses – by 29.9 %. In January, 19.6 million passengers were carried by public transport, in February – 18.9 million, but in March – 12.9 million.

In Q1 2020, 51.4 million passengers were carried by public transport, which is 13.6 % less than in the respective period of 2019.

Keywords: aircraft buses coronavirus Covid-19 CSP decline economic crisis passenger transports ports statistics tourism


Leave a reply

Latvian government to look for solutions to adopt minimal social fee amount

On Thursday, 23 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided at an extraordinary meeting to ask Welfare Ministry to develop a solution for adoption of the minimal social fees for people working in all tax regimes by next week.

April 23, 2020

KNAB detains Murjāni Sports Gymnasium director Ingrīda Amantova

On Tuesday, 21 April, Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau detained the director of Murjāni Sports Gymnasium Ingrīda Amantova, according to information from LETA.

April 23, 2020

Latvian government to invest EUR 49.91 million into Riga Airport’s base capital

On Thursday, 23 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase Riga International Airport’s base capital by EUR 49.91 million.

April 23, 2020

Lithuanian analysts: COVID-19 will be on everybody’s lips in Seimas election campaign

When things are awful for the country grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, things are visibly getting better for Lithuania’s ruling Farmers and Greens Union, which performance approval ratings edge upwards since the outbreak of COVID-19. But analysts that BNN spoke to doubt if LVŽS will keep sizzling until October, when the election is held.

April 23, 2020

Number of passengers carried by ferries and public transport in Latvia down in March

In March 2020, compared to March 2019, 52.2 % less passengers arrived at and departed from ports by ferries. In January, passenger turnover by ferry at ports comprised 64.3 thousand, in February – 62.4 thousand, but in March – 34 thousand passengers.

April 23, 2020

Industrial producer price level in Latvia down 1.7% in March

Compared to February, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry remained the same in March 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 0.2 %, but prices of exported products reduced by 0.1 %.

April 23, 2020

Estonian strategic oil shale mine to restart work after period of caution

The Estonia mine, which is a strategic site for energy production in the country, has been closed from early April. Concern of a possible COVID-19 outbreak among its 800 workers has not come true and a reopening of operations is planned for next week, ERR reports.

April 23, 2020

Economy Ministry proposes reducing idleness pay in certain cases

Latvia’s Economy Ministry has submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers a proposal to use a more flexible approach towards using the Labour Law in relation to wages of employed persons during idleness.

April 23, 2020

Poland’s biggest national park hit by wildfire

In north-eastern Poland, the Biebrza National Park is suffering in a large wildfire that has ravaged around 6 000 hectares of it. On Earth Day, over 120 firefighters were involved in fighting the flames, German public broadcaster DW reports.

April 23, 2020

Number of foreign customers serviced in hotels in Latvia down 62.7%

In March 2020 the number of foreign and resident visitors comprised 64 thousand, which is 62.7 % less than in March 2019.

April 23, 2020

PTAC: number of complaints about debt collectors up considerably during state of emergency

During the state of emergency in Latvia the number of complaints received from residents about debt collectors has increased. However, people are still largely unaware of this service, said director of PTAC Baiba Vītoliņa in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 23 April.

April 23, 2020

In-flight distancing not viable to low-fare airlines, Ryanair says

Europe’s largest airline Ryanair has noted to the government of Ireland that if the company is forced to keep its middle seats empty, «either the government pays for the middle seat or we won’t fly», The Guardian reports.

April 23, 2020

Coronavirus spread in the Baltics. 778 in Latvia, 1 398 in Lithuania, 1 592 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 778, increasing by 17 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 398 infection cases.

April 23, 2020

Number of freight transports increase in Latvia during state of emergency

There has been an increase of the number of freight transports in Latvia during the state of emergency, as Saeima’s Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion Committee was told by State Border Guard Guntis Pujāts.

April 23, 2020

Oil prices increase, contributing to share price growth

On Wednesday, 22 April, oil prices increased after the dramatic decline suffered at the beginning of the week, contributing to the share price growth on global markets even though US strategic crude oil reserve is nearing its maximum capacity level.

April 23, 2020

Thunberg invites societies to become sustainable after pandemic

On the international Earth Day, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called to value scientific advice after the pandemic just as epidemiologists are being listened to right now, British news portal The Guardian reports.

April 23, 2020

Welfare Ministry: idleness benefit’s lowest amount to be set at EUR 130

The lowest idleness benefit amount will be set at EUR 130 and it will be paid to companies that do not meet specific criteria. This offer from Welfare Ministry was supported by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group on Wednesday, 22 April.

1 comment
April 22, 2020

Finland to look for coronavirus in waste water

Finnish epidemiologists have decided to track the spread of COVID-19 in the country by looking for the virus material in waste water, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reports.

April 22, 2020

Latvia to divert 75 million euros for road maintenance during crisis

To contribute to road construction during the crisis caused by the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, Latvia’s government plans to divert EUR 75 million for this, as agreed upon by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed persons.

April 22, 2020

Estonia looking to lift restrictions in summer and gradually

The Estonian government is expected to prolong the emergency situation in the Baltic country. Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik has warned that restrictions could be lifted gradually during summer, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 22, 2020

COVID-19 shadow over Baltics. 761 in Latvia, 1 370 in Lithuania, 1 559 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 761, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 370 infection cases.

April 22, 2020

Sadales tīkls: electricity consumption suffers from state of emergency in Latvia

When compared to 2019, total electricity consumption in March has declined 5%. This shows the state of emergency in Latvia negatively affect electricity consumption, LETA was told by AS Sadales tīkls board chairman Sandis Jansons.

April 22, 2020

Safer traffic! Estonia sees drop in driving accidents

Since restrictions on movement and gathering have been in effect in Estonia, a drop in the number of traffic accidents has been noticed by insurers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 22, 2020

KNAB to check information from OFAC about Lembergs corrupting officials

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection of a statement from the US Department of the Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control that the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs has influenced and corrupted officials, as confirmed by the bureau.

April 22, 2020

US state takes China to court alleging little action to prevent pandemic

The US state of Missouri has taken the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party to court over what it sees as deliberate deception and lack of action leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic, BBC reports.

April 22, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support tracking people using mobile phones to limit the spread of COVID-19?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: demolishing continues in Riga’s centre
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!