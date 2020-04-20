Number of unemployed persons in Latvia grows by nearly 8 000 in April

In April the number of unemployed person in Latvia increased by 7 942. As a result of this, 69 469 residents have been provided unemployed status, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency (NVA).

Since 14 April the number of unemployed persons in Latvia has increased by 2 432, and since 6 April their numbers have increased by 5 298.

Since the beginning of the state of emergency a total of 29 employers have filed collective lay-offs. These employers have informed NVA of plans to lay off 4 575 employees.

NVA has received notification of collective lay-offs from companies representing transport and storage, administrative and service providers, accommodation and catering service providers, wholesale and retail trade sectors, waste management and cleaning services, processing industry and real estate market.

Additionally, collective lay-offs are planned by companies representing art, entertainment and leisure industry, as well as professional, scientific and technical service providers and forestry companies. Lay-offs are also planned by finance and insurance and ICT companies.

A decline is observed for vacant jobs registered with NVA.

Currently there are 17 738 vacant jobs registered with the agency. Since the beginning of April the total number of vacant jobs has reduced by 491. According to statistical information from NVA, a total of 2 283 new vacant jobs were registered in April.

As previously reported, all employed people at risk of becoming unemployed are provided by NVA with information about vacant jobs and developments on the labour market, as well as information about available services and communication options with potential employers.

At the same time, recently Saeima adopted amendments that provide more flexible conditions for provision of unemployed status.

At the end of March 2020, the registered unemployment level in Latvia reached 6.8% of the economically active residents, which is 0.5 percentage points more than a month prior, according to NVA data.

At the end of March 2020, there were 61 926 unemployed people registered with NVA, which is 3 679 people more than a month prior, when 58 247 unemployed people were registered with the agency.