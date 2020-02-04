NVD not sure when extension of e-health project’s terms could be requested

Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s planned e-health project’s term extension may be requested, but it is unknown when or if it is even necessary, explains National Health Service (NVD) representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks had previously said the ministry has plans to ask the government to extend the e-health project term.

However, according to NVD representative, e-health project’s third stage activities are planned in accordance with the project’s terms.

When asked if there is a risk of losing financing from the European Regional Development Fund, NVD representative said the service does not have affirmative information about the possibility of the funding being potentially diverted to other projects.

To meet deadlines, NVD cooperates closely with Healthcare Ministry, Finance Ministry, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry, as well as the Central Finance and Contracting Agency, as noted by Tamme-Zvejniece.

She explained there are two projects planned for e-health third stage – modernization of healthcare industry’s information system, as well as development and integration with e-health information system and Single Healthcare Industry’s electronic information system’s development by linking it to personal identification.

As previously reported, Skvariks mentioned that NVD and Healthcare Ministry have plans to prepare a report to the Cabinet of Ministers. In it, the two institutions will request extension for the project. The report will also explain e-health project’s current state, added the minister’s advisor.

Finance Ministry’s representatives had reported to Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee last week that at total of EUR 8.5 million is currently reserved for the project from the European Regional Development Fund.

Nevertheless, considering the lack of progress, capacity and existing confusion related to the action plan and no cooperation with Healthcare Ministry creates concerns about the project meeting deadlines.

It was also outlined during the meeting – if Healthcare Ministry’s offer for use of funding does not convince members of the committee and ministers, funding might be used on other projects to avoid losing money.

After listening to opinions of those present at the meeting, members of the committee voiced concerns about the future of e-health and use of funding.

The committee decided to send a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, asking to pay attention to the project and the risk of losing funding.

