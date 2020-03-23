OECD suggests governments to provide free COVID-19 tests and subsidise workers

Angel Gurría, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, has said that the international economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could take the shape of an ‘L’ if governments fail to take reasonable steps to curb outbreaks and support workers, BBC reports.

In an interview with the British public broadcaster BBC, published on Monday, March 23, said that just weeks ago, policymakers from the G20 club of rich nations believed the recovery would take a ‘V’ shape – with a short, sharp decrease economic activity followed swiftly by a rebound in growth.

«I do not agree with the idea of a ‘V’ shaped phenomenon … Right now we know it’s not going to be a ‘V’. It’s going to be more in the best of cases like a ‘U’ with a long trench in the bottom before it gets to the recovery period.

We can avoid it looking like an ‘L’, if we take the right decisions today,» Gurría warned.

The OECD is urging for a four-pronged plan to deal with the outbreak, including free virus testing, better equipment for doctors and nurses, cash transfers to workers including the self-employed and tax payment holidays for businesses.