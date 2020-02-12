Of Attīstībai/Par! party’s Saeima deputies only Staķis to run in snap elections in Riga

As confirmed by Mārtiņš Staķis in an interview to Latvijas Radio, he is the only one of Attīstībai/Par! political party’s Saeima deputies who plans to take part in the possible snap elections in Riga City Council.

Staķis reminded that AP is currently in talks with Progressive party about a possible joint start in elections. He predicted that the final decision may come by Sunday, 16 February, and the joint announcement may come next week.

He admits talks with parties regarding a joint start in elections are close to the end. He believes a list shared with four parties is a big accomplishment.

At the same time, Staķis stressed that it would be best if parties combined forces based on common values, not separate in smaller political factions in elections. He believes this way it is possible to secure positive changes in the capital city.

The politician did not reveal which AP members could participate in elections. He did confirm that he is the sole Saeima member of his party to take part in possible snap elections in Riga.

Staķis also confirmed he is prepared to work in opposition, too, but he does hope for a better outcome.