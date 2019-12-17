Offer voiced to give Latvian residents the right to decide on municipal council’s dismissal

The Progressive party has asked Latvian Saeima to adopt a legislative draft that would allow voters decide on dismissing municipal councils on their own if they are dissatisfied with their work.

Progressive party’s board member Mārtiņš Kossovičs says that because Latvian residents have the power to dismiss the Saeima, this power should extend to municipal councils, too. He says the coalition has already agreed on dismissing Riga City Council and «Saeima’s decision will be one technical vote», but a more rational and democratic model would be giving this right to voters through a means of referendum.

«Riga City Council’s team has earned being dismissed. There are enough reasons – corruption scandals with fictive employment, lasting coverage of schemes at Rīgas Satiksme, waste management procurement organized with winners in mind, central market’s management methods and other expressions of municipal power – all of this shows the city council coexists with the criminal world. But we are the ones who elected Riga City Council and we should have the right to dismiss it, not the coalition, which is as poor with compliance with the law and in particular with the law on increase of doctors’ wages!» says Kossovičs.

Progressive party’s board member reminds the legislative draft that is meant to allow Latvian residents to vote for dismissal of the city council has been stuck in the Saeima for more than 20 years.

The political power invites letting Latvia’s residents decide not only on city council dismissal at referendums but also on municipalities’ longevity strategy, construction of public structures and environmental affairs.