Officials avoid giving a clear answer in regards to state grants for Latvian Railway

State officials avoid giving a clear answer as whether or not Latvian Railway (LDz) could end up in a situation when the company may require state budget assistance, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

The previous Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia had accepted the company’s indicative railway development plan in autumn 2018. Transport Ministry and LDz had signed a special agreement that provides for the state to participate in financial support of maintenance of railway infrastructure if LDz drops to working with losses.

It should be mentioned here that a week ago LDz announced plans to lay off about 1 500 employees because 2019 turned out the worst freight volume-wise in the past 17 years.

Sources aware of the company’s financial situation told De Facto that lay-offs would, in the best case scenario, help LDz save a couple of million euros this year. Worst case, however, it will have no positive effect at all,

because it will be necessary to pay compensations to the laid-off employees.

Next year, lay-offs could help LDz save EUR 17 million, the programme reports.

When asked if LDz is in a position when it may require state assistance, Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits said «LDz has not reported any such indications so far».

The minister allows LDz is able to function with its own finances. «The objective is, of course, reducing costs in future years, so that railway infrastructure maintenance has the smallest possible effect on the state budget,» Linkaits says.

When asked to clarify if he does not exclude the possibility of railway financing from the state budget, the minister said «LDz is working on recalculating outlooks, including in relation to future years. Then we will be able to tell what kind out outlook we can expect.»

In an interview to LTV programme Tieša runa tieši, LDz chairman of the board Māris Kleinbergs did not say clearly if LDz needs help already. «This topic is on the table, and we will discuss it,» said Kleinbergs.