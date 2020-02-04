Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia

There is no reason to panic over a possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia. Responsible services have prepared countermeasures, as stressed by Latvian officials after a meeting of the Crisis Management Council on Tuesday, 4 February.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš stressed that not a single case of coronavirus infection has been noted in Latvia so far. Nevertheless, responsible services have prepared for possible infection cases and actively exchange information about the situation.

«I can recommend only one thing – we have to wash our hands!» said the prime minister.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele stressed the importance of personal hygiene and added – residents should consult with family doctors about doubts and suspicions.

Viņķele also urged residents to look up information from reliable resources – websites of Healthcare Ministry, National Health Service and Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

The minister also reminded that the World Health Organization has noted that it is not necessary to restrict travel and trade because of the coronavirus.

Viņķele also invited education facilities and parents to keep in mind – if their child or children have been to China in the last 14 days, it would be best to remain at home and consult with a family doctor even if no symptoms are observed.

Residents travelling by plane are urged to cooperate with border guards. Border officials, meanwhile, are working on preventive measures to ensure safety for people travelling from regions affected by the virus.