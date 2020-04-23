Oil prices increase, contributing to share price growth

On Wednesday, 22 April, oil prices increased after the dramatic decline suffered at the beginning of the week, contributing to the share price growth on global markets even though US strategic crude oil reserve is nearing its maximum capacity level.

The price of WTI brand crude oil for June supplies on New York electronic trade system increased 19%, reaching 13.87 USD/barrel.

Price increase happened on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of having given the order to the army to attack and destroy Iran’s armoured speedboats that harass US warships.

The order was given a week after 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guard armoured speedboats had surrounded the US fleet and coastal guard ships in international waters of the northern territory of the Persian Gulf.

Oil market observers also pay attention to the weekly reports about US strategic fuel reserves, detailing a considerable increase of strategic crude oil reserves, including in the central storage facility in Oklahoma, which has very little space left.

«Prices will have to remain at low levels […] to prevent system overflow. I would not be surprised if I see single-digit prices or negative prices again in the future.»

Oil industry has become one of the least protected global economy industries in a time when the demand for oil is heavily impacted by the efforts to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

Oil price decline was also caused by the fight for the market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Some analysts believe OPEC member states and its partner states had announced last week an agreement that provides for reducing oil production by approximately ten million barrels a day starting in May. This could improve the supply-demand balance in the second half of 2020.

Oil price increase contributed to share price increase in Europe and USA, where the main exchange indexes increased by at least 2%.

«The monster rebound in the oil market has boosted sentiment in stocks,» said CMC Market UK market analyst David Madden.

Analysts report investors’ confusion when the US economy could open again after COVID-19 epidemic and how quickly economic activity will recover.

«We all can assume that by the end of June, the country will be pretty much open again, but we don’t know,» said Tower Bridge Advisor analyst Maris Ogg.

«Confidence is one clear problem. All of it will be related to people’s fears to gather.»

US stock exchange index Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 20% on Wednesday, reaching 23 475.82 points. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 2.3%, reaching 2 799.31 points. Nasdaq Composite index increased 2.8%, reaching 8 495.38 points.

London stock exchange index FTSE 100 increased 2.3% on Wednesday, reaching 5 770.63 points. Frankfurt stock exchange index DAX 30 increased 1.6%, reaching 10 415.03 points. Paris stock exchange index CAC 40 increased 1.2%, reaching 4 411.80 points.

Euro value for US dollar dropped on Wednesday from 1.0858 to 1.0822 USD/EUR. British pound sterling value for US dollar increased from 1.2289 to 1.2320 USD/GBP, whereas US dollar value for Japanese yen declined from 107.80 to 107.71 JPY/USD.