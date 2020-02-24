On 102th Independence Day, Estonians urged not to take freedom as granted

Estonia has turned 102. An independed state of Estonia was declared on February 24, 1918. «Freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address, ERR reports.

Here is an excerpt of the Põlluaas’ speech as seen on ERR web site.

«There are obstacles and trials on every journey. The people of Estonia have always overcome all difficulties. We owe a debt of gratitude to our ancestors who founded our state and built it up.

It is our turn now. We need a unified and strong Estonia where each one of our people is valued. And I know that we will pass on an even more beautiful and better fatherland to those who will come after us. It is our duty.

Dear friends! Let us rejoice in our freedom and independence, and let us keep it in our minds and in our hearts. Because freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted. They have not come easily, and it is necessary to stand for them. We are ready for that,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address in Tallinn opening a series of festive events across the country, ERR reports.