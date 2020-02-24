On 102th Independence Day, Estonians urged not to take freedom as granted
Estonia has turned 102. An independed state of Estonia was declared on February 24, 1918. «Freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address, ERR reports.
Here is an excerpt of the Põlluaas’ speech as seen on ERR web site.
«There are obstacles and trials on every journey. The people of Estonia have always overcome all difficulties. We owe a debt of gratitude to our ancestors who founded our state and built it up.
It is our turn now. We need a unified and strong Estonia where each one of our people is valued. And I know that we will pass on an even more beautiful and better fatherland to those who will come after us. It is our duty.
Dear friends! Let us rejoice in our freedom and independence, and let us keep it in our minds and in our hearts. Because freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted. They have not come easily, and it is necessary to stand for them. We are ready for that,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address in Tallinn opening a series of festive events across the country, ERR reports.
Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices
Following multiple uncovered problems with bread supply practices in retain trade, Latvia’s Competition Council has asked the largest market participants LLC Rimi Latvija and LLC Maxima Latvija to improve internal control processes, as reported by CC communication specialist Zane Gorškova.
EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.
Employment among Latvian population reportedly at 65% in 2019
A total of 910 thousand people or 65 % of the population of Latvia aged 15–74 were employed in 2019. Compared to 2018, employment rate grew by 0.5 percentage points and number of employed persons by 0.6 thousand.
Latvia’s unemployment level reportedly at 6.3% in 2019
61.3 thousand people aged 15–74 were unemployed in 2019. Compared to 2018, number of unemployed persons dropped by 11.5 thousand or 15.8 %.
Danish court officially decides to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia
The Danish court has officially decided to have Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne extradited to her home country, as confirmed by Misāne’s lawyer in Denmark Henrik Stagetorn.
Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam
Ministers of Latvian government, Financial Intelligence Service and the management of Finance Capital and Market Commission had likely gathered for a Finance Sector’s Development Council meeting prior to a plenary meeting of Moneyval, which was the first of the test towards Latvia avoiding getting greylisted for insufficient prevention of money laundering, as can be concluded from the restricted access document the details of which are revealed by LTV programme De Facto.
Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
The Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda has spent a lot on a feasibility study into the development of public transport. The 461 000-euro study found that tram or a subway transit network would not be a substantiated choice of Lithuania’s third largest city, LRT reports.
Canary Islands hit by sand storm from Sahara; stops aviation
The Spanish Canary Islands have been hit by a sand storm from the Sahara Desert. Flights were cancelled and later resumed for the most part, BBC reports.
Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
On Monday, 24 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits promulgated Saeima’s approved Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council.
S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level
International credit rating agency S&P Global Rating has upgraded Latvia’s credit rating from A to A+ with stable future outlook, as mentioned in the agency’s published announcement.
Merkel’s Christian Democrats get bitter result in Hamburg election
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has received the poorest result in the federal state elections of Hamburg, according to British broadcaster BBC.
Reins over New Conservative Party once again handed over to Jānis Bordāns
Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns will be in charge of the New Conservative Party.
Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
In Italy, where three people infected with the coronavirus have died, a lockdown has been imposed on 11 towns to limit the spread of the dangerous virus infection, The Guardian reports.
Cold snap expected in Latvia in night hours this week
This week daytime air temperature in Latvia will not exceed +5° C. At night, however, air temperature will drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were President Gitanas Nausėda proposing nine legislative initiatives, US electric car maker Tesla considering a network of charging stations and Klaipėda Port facing a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury.
BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
The week continued with uncertainty over the situation with Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne in Denmark. While the people were mobilizing and gathering signatures at change.org website, Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a European arrest order to have Misāne extradited to Latvia.
Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.
Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner
Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.
Access to illegal TV content denied to 11 000 Latvian households last year
In 2019 access to illegal TV content in Latvia was denied to 11 000 households. A dozen criminal processes have been commenced over illegal supply of audiovisual content, as reported by State Police.
Producer price level in Latvia’s industry down 1.3%
Compared to December 2019, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry didn't change in January 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.7 %, but prices of exported products – increased by 0.7 %.
In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected
In China, the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus continues, over 500 cases of infections have been registered in prisons. Meanwhile, death toll from health problems related to the virus has reached 2 236, according to The Guardian.
Saudi Arabia provides Latvian companies stable tax regime
Latvia and Saudi Arabia have plans to provide businesses with stable tax regimes for companies working in each respective country without coverage from the other country’s regulations, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has stated that Estonia, just as Georgia and a number of Western countries, sees a Russian intelligence service as having perpetrated a large cyberattack on Georgia in autumn 2019, according to a statement on the web site of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.
Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold
Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-02-24 20:52:42
The practices and harsh rules what these big retailers are generally using should be checked very carefully. Small suppliers are in sh... with them, but cannot keep noise due to possible end of cooperation.
-
kushal kumar @ 2020-02-24 17:16:14
According to news reports on 24 February , 2020 , six persons have died on account of Coronavirus in Italy so far while over 200 persons are confirmed having been infected. A news report published in a daily at the same time has referred to the statement of the Director General Of Health Services in W.H.O. which said that its experts were travelling to the heart of the epidemic. The African leaders are said to have been told to prepare for the outbreak’s global spread. In this context , it may be apt to refer the readers to the following message in an email of 3rd February 2020 this Vedic astrology writer had sent to a friend CEO of a company in Asia:- “ Feb 3 , 2020 : I may share with you that the ailment is likely to enormously aggravate after 11 February 2020 while three months period from April to June 2020 looks to be one of major worrisome”. And , it is on record that there was sudden unprecedented upsurge of cases reported on 12 February and after for some days. In fact , as soon as the ailment came to light widely on 14 January 2020 , this writer had alerted by saying that the problem was likely to assume more striking power and stay longer. It could have major worrisome concerns from April to June and October to December in 2020 with potential tendency to reach out as far as December 2021 in vulnerable countries unless an effective solution was found out meanwhile. As regards Italy , this Vedic astrology writer had alerted the country through article -“ Potential of stars for Italy in soon coming year 2020” - published on 15 December , 2019 at www.astralis.it/Kumar02.htm. The predictive alert had suggested for taking of more care and appropriate strategy in Italy against health hazards during mid-March to June 2020. It was also mentioned that the scenario can also mean worrisome ailments involving respiratory system in the body. Going by news reports of 22 February , 2020 , it can be said that the alert for Italy as well was closely accurate. Note :- This writer’s another monumental work can be found at wisdom-magazine.com/Article.aspx/5176/.
-
Rachel @ 2020-02-24 15:54:16
-
Ray @ 2020-02-21 19:15:25
-
Bob @ 2020-02-21 12:04:17
Any risky task in engineering has to be checked twice. That only one person is found guilty is quite surprising in this regard. Besides, the engineering sector loves young inexperienced people because they are cheap. Why isn"t that on the plate as well?