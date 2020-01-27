On Auschwitz liberation anniversary, calls for memory of victims, survivors

In the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where 1.1 million people have been exterminated, a memorial event was held on Monday, January 27, to honour the camp’s liberation and Holocaust survivors.

French news agency AFP reports that more than 200 survivors came from across the globe to the camp the Nazis built at Oswiecim in then-occupied Poland, to share their testimony as a stark warning.

Together with Polish President Andrzej Duda, they laid floral wreaths by the Death Wall in Auschwitz where the Nazis shot dead thousands of prisoners, AFP reports.

«We want the next generation to know what we went through and that it should never happen again,» Auschwitz survivor David Marks, 93, explained to AFP at the former concentration and extermination camp, his voice breaking with emotion.

The presidents of Latvia, Lithuania were among leaders of close to 60 countries attended the ceremony.