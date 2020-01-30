One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs

One of the persons detained in the criminal case regarding the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million is former ABLV Bank’s private banker Andris Ovsjaņņikovs, according to information available to LTV.

As observed by LETA, on Thursday, 30 January, Ovsjaņņikovs was escorted to Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court. The court has since put him under arrest.

Information from Firmas.lv shows that Ovsjaņņikovs is a board member in company Manat, which operated with turnover of EUR 2 583 146 in 2018. 100% of the company’s shares are owned by Belarusian citizen Darja Terekhina.

Manat Holdings was also previously a shareholder in Manat. The holding was registered in the Seychelles Republic, which is known as an offshore zone.

Yesterday Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court put lawyer Andris Putniņš under arrest. According to TV3 News, for a long time he has consulted businessmen from Belarus.

The office of the prosecutor had previously reported that a total of eight people have a status of person with rights for defence in this criminal process. However, the office of the prosecutor did not reveal if any of them have been put under arrest. All of those persons are in Latvia.

Four of them were detained previously, but only two of them are asked to be put under arrest.

As previously reported, KNAB, Organized Crime and Other Sectors Specialized Office of the Prosecutor, State Police Organized Crime Enforcement Office, State Revenue Service’s Tax and Customs Office and Finance and Capital Market Commission officers performed investigative activities, including 20 sanctioned searches on 28 January.

It is publicly known such activities have also been performed at ABLV Bank.

LETA’s information states Latvian law enforcement authorities had also performed a search at some real estate property on Alerta Street, Riga.

The office of the prosecutor has reported that the investigation is related to laundering of illegally obtained funds worth no less than EUR 50 million in some credit institution.

Materials of the criminal case mention that an organized group consisting of citizens of multiple countries had legalized no less than EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds between 2015 and 2018. This includes using a credit institution registered in the Republic of Latvia to process non-existing transactions. Illegalities committed by members of the organized group were supported by the credit institution in the process of liquidation and its employees by removing obstacles for transfer of funds, investigators say.

The criminal process is in its pre-trial phase and revolves around Part 2 of Section 275 and part three of Section 195 of the Criminal Law.

ABLV Bank’s liquidator Armands Smans admits law enforcers had performed a search at the bank’s legal address on Skanstes Street 7 k-1 in Riga. He also mentioned that the bank’s representatives actively cooperate with law enforcers to assist them with the investigation.

ABLV Bank’s liquidator Vineta Čukste-Jurjeva said more information about the search at the bank cannot be revealed, because the bank’s liquidators have signed a non-disclosure agreement. At the same time, she added that no one at the bank has been detained.

LTV reported on 28 January that ABLV Bank shareholder Ernests Bernis was interviewed as part of the criminal process. However, the man was not given any special status in the case. This much was affirmed by Bernis’ lawyer Jānis Kārkliņš.

He also mentioned that no items that «may suggest Mr. Bernis’ has ties to companies mentioned in the case» have been confiscated from Bernis home or office.

The lawyer also claims the case is related to multiple of the bank’s former foreign clients the office of the prosecutor believes may have committed some forms of crimes.

To ensure maximum protection of customers’ and creditors’ interests and, considering the decision of the European Central Bank regarding commencement of the bank’s liquidation process, ABLV Bank shareholders made the decision at their 26 February 2018 meeting to self-liquidate the bank. Latvian Finance and Capital Market Commission’s council permitted ABLV Bank to commence the self-liquidation process on 12 June 2018. On 12 June 2018 European Central Bank annulled ABLV Bank’s license.

Problems for ABLV Bank started when US Department of Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced in February 2018 its plans to establish sanctions against ABLV Bank for money laundering schemes that had assisted with North Korea’s nuclear arms programme, as well as illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.