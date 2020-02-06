One of the lead investigators in Rīgas satiksme procurement case leaves KNAB

One of the lead investigators in the criminal case regarding public transport company Rīgas satiksme procurements has left Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB), as confirmed by KNAB chief Jēkabs Straume on Wednesday, 5 February.

After the case was commenced, KNAB warned the investigation would not be quick, because the case is massive, important and complicated. Even now Strauma says active investigation continues and requests for international help have been issued.

«What we can do in Latvia, we do. Everything is on track here, but we also have to wait for information for foreign countries. Unfortunately, this takes time,» adds Straume.

Straume affirms that one of the most important investigators of this case has left KNAB. He did not comment what effect this will have on the investigation. «The case is handled by multiple investigators, but she was once of the most important investigators on this case,» adds KNAB chief.

KNAB chief believes the investigator left because of workload. «I believe it was more or less because of the workload. As far as I know, she has not left for some other job,» adds Straume.

KNAB chief pointed out the bureau has a shortage of investigators right now.

Considering the number of ongoing criminal cases and workload, Straume believes the bureau needs some 30 to 40 additional workers, including investigators.

Although previously the bureau had publicly reported that in accordance with information acquired in the Rīgas satiksme case states that bribes had been paid to Riga City Council deputies, Straume did not comment if there are any city council deputies who are made suspects in the case. «We will report what investigators consider worth reporting,» added Straume.

As previously reported, KNAB investigates the criminal process in relation to three Rīgas satiksme procurements – the 2016 low-floor tram procurement worth EUR 62 587 477; the 2013 trolleybus procurement worth EUR 131 646 135; the 2013 bus procurement worth EUR 75 808 297.

The criminal process investigates bribery of officials and laundering of illegally obtained funds.

At the beginning of December 2018 Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court put six out of seven suspects under arrest. These include long-term member of Honour to Serve Riga Aleksandrs Krjačeks, Rīgas satiksme Infrastructure Maintenance and Development Department ‘s director Igors Volkinšteins, ex-Rīgas satiksme board chairman Leons Bemhens, tram and trolleybus manufacturer Škoda Transportation official Vladislavs Kozaks, businessman Māris Martinsons and businessman Edgars Teterovskis.

Read also: «Riga’s residents overpay.» Kleins proposes terminating contract with Rīgas karte

Some of the arrested persons were later released for bail, whereas other suspects were released without a bail. The total bail amount is EUR 870 000.

As part of the case, searches have been performed at the office of then the Mayor of Riga Nils Ušakovs. At the end of June 2019 Ušakovs was made a suspect, but for other possible illegalities – during a search in his office an item classified as a device of strategic importance was found.

Ušakovs later revealed on his Facebook page the confiscated device was a «home-made recording device» on his shelf. «As far as I’m aware, this is about an album fitted with a camera and a microphone,» explained Ušakovs. He also said he was surprised that such a device was found in his office.

This episode has been separated from the main case.

According to what KNAB said about Rīgas satiksme criminal process in the past, it was initiated in regards to representatives of Czech and Polish companies performing illegal activities in cooperation with officials from Rīgas satiksme and Riga City Council. These people were engaged in money laundering activities. They ensured an influx of money using actual and fictive companies. Bribes were paid to Riga City Council and Rīgas satiksme officials in the three aforementioned procurements.

KNAB also notes that bribes consisted of interests from the total worth of contracts detailed in the criminal process. KNAB investigators continue work to determine the size of bribes. KNAB also refrains from commenting on any statuses applied to Riga City Council officials.

Nekā personīga investigative programme reported that for every trolleybus, bus and tram supplied to Riga the paid bribe reached 5-7% of their worth. The total value of the three procurements together exceeds EUR 270 million. This means the paid bribes reach EUR 13.5-20 million.