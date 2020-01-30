One person involved in criminal case on laundering of 50 million euros put under arrest

On Wednesday, 29 January, Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court applied a security measure – an arrest – on one of the four persons detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds, because of which searches and other investigative actions were previously performed at ABLV Bank, LETA agency found out.

The man told journalists he is not an employee of ABLV Bank. He did not comment on the topic any further.

The office of the prosecutor had previously reported that a total of eight people have the right for defence in this criminal case. However, the office of the prosecutor did not clarify if those persons are detained or accused of anything. All of them are in Latvia, as confirmed by press-secretary to the office of the prosecutor Laura Majevska.

LETA later found out that four of those persons have been detained by law enforcers.

Majevska said the office of the prosecutor is currently working with documents confiscated during searchers.

She stressed that law enforcers managed to confiscate an enormous number of documents.

In the interest of the investigation the prosecutor’s office does not provide more detailed information.

As previously reported, KNAB, Organized Crime and Other Sectors Specialized Office of the Prosecutor, State Police Organized Crime Enforcement Office, State Revenue Service’s Tax and Customs Office and Finance and Capital Market Commission officers performed investigative activities, including 20 sanctioned searches on 28 January.

It is publicly known such activities have also been performed at ABLV Bank.

LETA’s information states Latvian law enforcement authorities had also performed a search at some real estate property on Alerta Street, Riga.

The office of the prosecutor has reported that the investigation is related to laundering of illegally obtained funds worth no less than EUR 50 million in some credit institution.

Materials of the criminal case mention that an organized group consisting of citizens of multiple countries had legalized no less than EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds between 2015 and 2018. This includes using a credit institution registered in the Republic of Latvia to process non-existing transactions. Illegalities committed by members of the organized group were supported by the credit institution in the process of liquidation and its employees by removing obstacles for transfer of funds, investigators say.

The criminal process is in its pre-trial phase and revolves around Part 2 of Section 275 and part three of Section 195 of the Criminal Law.

ABLV Bank’s liquidator Armands Smans admits law enforcers had performed a search at the bank’s legal address on Skanstes Street 7 k-1 in Riga. He also mentioned that the bank’s representatives actively cooperate with law enforcers to assist them with the investigation.

ABLV Bank’s liquidator Vineta Čukste-Jurjeva said more information about the search at the bank cannot be revealed, because the bank’s liquidators have signed a non-disclosure agreement. At the same time, she added that no one at the bank has been detained.

LTV reported on 28 January that ABLV Bank shareholder Ernests Bernis was interviewed as part of the criminal process. However, the man was not given any special status in the case. This much was affirmed by Bernis’ lawyer Jānis Kārkliņš.

He also mentioned that no items that «may suggest Mr. Bernis’ has ties to companies mentioned in the case» have been confiscated from Bernis home or office.

The lawyer also claims the case is related to multiple of the bank’s former foreign clients the office of the prosecutor believes may have committed some forms of crimes.

To ensure maximum protection of customers’ and creditors’ interests and, considering the decision of the European Central Bank regarding commencement of the bank’s liquidation process, ABLV Bank shareholders made the decision at their 26 February 2018 meeting to self-liquidate the bank. Latvian Finance and Capital Market Commission’s council permitted ABLV Bank to commence the self-liquidation process on 12 June 2018. On 12 June 2018 European Central Bank annulled ABLV Bank’s license.

Problems for ABLV Bank started when US Department of Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced in February 2018 its plans to establish sanctions against ABLV Bank for money laundering schemes that had assisted with North Korea’s nuclear arms programme, as well as illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.

LETA agency’s archive contains information that in the last several years Latvian law enforcers have commenced multiple criminal processes against ABLV Bank. However, it is unknown what law enforcers have managed to learn in their investigations.

For example, in October 2019 State Police Public Relations office affirmed that the State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit has eight criminal processes in the works involving ABLV Bank and its employees’ role in possible money laundering.