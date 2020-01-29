One step closer towards changing prosecutor general replacement order

On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Saeima’s Defence, Internal affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee conceptually supported planned law amendments that provide for changing the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is replaced.

The supported redaction excludes lawyers and college teachers specializing in law from the range of candidates for the aforementioned position.

The proposal to have the Justice Council compose a special commission to assess candidates was not supported. The Justice Council already has this duty, so there is no need to form a separate commission for this.

At the end of the meeting deputies agreed on a five-day term for proposal submission before submitting legislative amendments to the Saeima for the second reading.

Justice Ministry’s developed amendments provide for having the prosecutor general submit reports of the work done by the office of the prosecutor to the Saeima once a year. Judges of all levels and prosecutors with appropriate work experience will be able to stand candidate, expanding the range of candidates.

«The main goal of the legislative draft ensuring that selection of candidates for the post of prosecutor general is performed openly and based on clear assessment criteria,»

as previously reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.

Currently the law states the Saeima approves a prosecutor general for a five-year term following proposal from the Supreme Court’s chairman and coordinated with the Justice Council. No less than three months prior to the end of the active prosecutor general’s term, the Supreme Court chairman may receive proposals for candidates from the Prosecutor General Council, judge or prosecutor professional associations, as well as private persons wishing to become candidates.

This year marks the end for the term of Latvia’s Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers (11 July) and Supreme Court chairman Ivars Bičkovičs (15 June).