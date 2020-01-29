One step closer towards changing prosecutor general replacement order
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Saeima’s Defence, Internal affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee conceptually supported planned law amendments that provide for changing the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is replaced.
The supported redaction excludes lawyers and college teachers specializing in law from the range of candidates for the aforementioned position.
The proposal to have the Justice Council compose a special commission to assess candidates was not supported. The Justice Council already has this duty, so there is no need to form a separate commission for this.
At the end of the meeting deputies agreed on a five-day term for proposal submission before submitting legislative amendments to the Saeima for the second reading.
Justice Ministry’s developed amendments provide for having the prosecutor general submit reports of the work done by the office of the prosecutor to the Saeima once a year. Judges of all levels and prosecutors with appropriate work experience will be able to stand candidate, expanding the range of candidates.
«The main goal of the legislative draft ensuring that selection of candidates for the post of prosecutor general is performed openly and based on clear assessment criteria,»
as previously reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.
Currently the law states the Saeima approves a prosecutor general for a five-year term following proposal from the Supreme Court’s chairman and coordinated with the Justice Council. No less than three months prior to the end of the active prosecutor general’s term, the Supreme Court chairman may receive proposals for candidates from the Prosecutor General Council, judge or prosecutor professional associations, as well as private persons wishing to become candidates.
This year marks the end for the term of Latvia’s Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers (11 July) and Supreme Court chairman Ivars Bičkovičs (15 June).
Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses
If the government decides to look for a new location for the State Security Service’s new headquarters, it could delay construction by several years and create considerable financial losses, Latvian President Egils Levits told journalists on Wednesday, 29 January.
Estonian children start school with 49.5% missing some vaccines, study finds
In Estonia, 49.5% of first-graders are not fully vaccinated in the framework of a state vaccination programme, a study, cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR, has found.
Four persons detained in criminal case on the laundering of 50 million euros
Four persons have been detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million, as part of which searches were performed at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January, according to information from LETA.
SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
The operating revenue of the Estonian branch of the Swedish SEB bank was 173.4 million euros in 2019, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 2.3%
Compared to 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.3 % in 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.2 %, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 4.0%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.4 %.
Latvian State Police warn about encryption ransomware virus attacks
Latvian State Police periodically receive complaints from private and legal persons regarding different encryption ransomware virus attacks. Viruses of this kind encrypt files and hard disks, denying owners the use of their computers and information stored therein, police report.
Lithuania operations announced by US military firm NBC Security
An announcement of entering the Lithuanian market has been made by the American military and defence company NBC Security, which aims to open a manufacturing facility in the Baltic country.
Kariņš: coalition’s partner wants to combine all three special services in Latvia, but I won’t allow it
One of the ruling coalition’s partners wants to combine all three of Latvia’s special services, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, on Wednesday, 29 January, adding he would be against such a proposal.
Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
In the Estonian parliament votes on pension reform are planned as the opposition has pledged to do its utmost to keep it from being passed amid concerns what effects the chance of withdrawing second pillar payments ne masse could have.
Six persons reportedly involved in case for laundering of 50 million euros
According to LETA, six people are involved in the criminal process regarding the laundering of illegally obtained funds of nearly EUR 50 million. As part of this criminal process, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau performed a search at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January.
International evacuations from China held as coronavirus infections exceed SARS
The European Union and other countries are organising the evacuation of their citizens from China, where the infection cases of the new coronavirus have exceeded the SARS outbreak.
Trump offers new Middle East peace plan
US President Donald Trump has offered a new peace plan for the turbulent Middle East region. It envisages the recognition by the US of Israeli occupied territories and a map of territories for the establishment of a state of Palestine.
Government: climate and energy plan for 2030 is a step towards climate neutrality
The National Energy and Climate Plan for 2030 (NEKP) supported by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers is an intermediate stage on the path towards accomplishment of climate neutrality in 2050, ministers admitted during a meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.
Latvian Economy Minister does not have plans to make taxes «green»
Currently there is no specific plan to use taxes to improve state goals in relation to climate neutrality in Latvia, said Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro at a press-conference after a government meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.
KNAB’s search at ABLV Bank related to laundering of 50 million euros
The search performed at ABLV Bank by Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau on Tuesday, 28 January, is related to the laundering of at least EUR 50 million between 2015 and 2018, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.
Aviation giant Airbus concedes to corruption investigators in France, UK and US
World’s largest airplane maker, European multinational has agreed to potentially very expensive settlements with bribery investigators in France, the UK and the US.
Latvian government sets term for Riga and Ventspils port board members – five years
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian government adopted amendments to the by-laws of Riga and Ventspils port management boards, setting the term at five years for port board members.
Delna: Latvia is not doing well with corruption prevention
For years Latvia’s position has stagnated in the Global Anti-Corruption Coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index because our country is not doing well with corruption prevention, said Society for Openness Delna director Liene Gātere in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 28 January.
In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones
In Estonia, the lists of most popular child names in 2019 have shown changes in trends compared to the year 1989 as the popularity of Russian language names has lost ground to names associated with German and English-inspired ones.
Corruption watchdog performs search at liquidated ABLV Bank
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau performed investigative activities at the liquidated ABLV Bank.
Ķirsis: the current Riga City Council should not be the ones to decide on 2020 budget
Considering to the shadow of corruption looming over the current composition of Riga City Council and their failures, they should not be the ones to approve the municipality’s budget for 2020, said opposition deputy Vilnis Ķirsis in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.
Nausėda in Auschwitz: «We must identify the hate-inciting forces»
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the notorious death camp, where pointed to the need to « identify the hate-inciting forces», who can lead to devastating consequences.
Olainfarm: Olmafarm misleads society about alleged shareholder meeting
By reporting information about the shareholder meeting that allegedly took place Friday, 24 January, medicines manufacturer Olainfarm’s largest shareholder LLC Olmafarm council and board mislead society and ignore the ruling of the court, Olainfarm representatives say.
U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan
In eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. military plane has crashed. U.S. forces in the country and NATO alliance have not provided details on possible casualties and the cause of the crash.
Newest comments
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-27 17:14:16
For how many years the RB project have been going without plans who will finance Riga center and airport changes. I have seen plenty of animated videos how those ideas would look like, been in many meetings regarding RB - and none of them was presented any reasonable or sensible financing ideas. Why?
-
Mmmhmm @ 2020-01-27 14:46:29
And so it begins... Riga City Council trying to grab more money for projects that have already been funded.
-
Ventiš @ 2020-01-26 09:33:49